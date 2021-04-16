Turbulence. Anyone who’s spent a fair amount of time traveling on airplanes knows what it feels like, but how many people know what it looks like? Many of us have felt mild turbulence while aboard a passenger jet, and extreme turbulence can feel and look positively terrifying – videos capturing the impact of severe turbulence show shocking scenes from inside the cabin and often go viral. But what does turbulence actually look like?
Well, we have a good idea of what turbulence can look like thanks to a photo recently shared on Twitter by the Hurricane Hunters. They caught one type of turbulence on camera during a recent mission: wake turbulence created by the aircraft’s wingtip vortices, the Hurricane Hunters noted in the social media post. Wake turbulence is caused when air is drawn from underneath the wing and pulled up to the top of the wing before being whipped into a vortex that spins off the end of the wing. The pilot known as “Captain Joe” has an in-depth explainer on YouTube that’s worth checking out. The bigger and heavier a plane is, and the faster it’s moving, the stronger the wake turbulence it is likely to create. As he explains, the issue is of the biggest concern as planes, often in close succession, approach landing at an airport and can encounter the previous plane’s wake turbulence.
In all, there are seven types of turbulence, and weather often is a factor in the formation of turbulence. Usually, it’s more of a nuisance than a genuine hazard for pilots and air passengers. As pilot and Cockpit Confidential author Patrick Smith told AccuWeather, "Avoiding turbulence is a combination of art and science. We take our cues from weather charts, radar returns and those real-time reports from other aircraft. Larger carriers have their own meteorology departments, and we get periodic updates from the ground.“ In this case, though, turbulence made for a super cool weather pic.
Lenticular clouds are commonly said to resemble space ships, and they can often be very fleeting, which adds to their mystique. In late January 2020, Greg Garrett captured a mesmerizing shot of a lenticular cloud looming over Tehachapi, California, early one morning. Tehachapi is nestled in the mountains about 100 miles north of Los Angeles. If lenticular clouds look like flying saucers, this one was the mother ship coming in for a landing amid the pinkish-orange glow of a smoldering sunrise.
"The Tehachapi area is known worldwide for its wind and wind patterns," Garrett, who works as the city manager, told AccuWeather. "Be it wind energy on the surface or Sierra Wave winds patterns that are used by the military and private to train and recreate in sailplanes in our beautiful region."
Also, take note of the terrain in this photo. According to AccuWeather Meteorologist Jesse Ferrell, lenticular clouds are formed when air moves over mountains, cooling sufficiently for condensation to take place. “They are continually reformed over the same location by new air rising up and over a mountain, condensing and producing the clouds,” Ferrell explained. Indeed, "Lennies," as Garrett put it to AccuWeather, "are a fairly common occurrence" above Tehachapi. The 56-year-old shot these spectacular images using an iPhone 7. He said it was hard to compare it to other lenticular clouds he's seen in the past, but, in the photos he captured in January 2020, "the colors seem to stand out in a way only Mother Nature can display in her own way."
The lenticular cloud takes its name from the Latin word lenticularis, according to Merriam-Webster, meaning lentil-shaped.
To see the northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, in person is a treat like no other -- and also a major rarity. But seeing them on film or in still images is a beautiful experience as well. These amazing photos of the aurora were taken in Fairbanks, Alaska, near the University of Alaska on April 7, 2021, by Luke Culver, a National Weather Service meteorologist stationed there. Fairbanks can be an especially favorable place for viewing auroras because, during late fall and early winter, it experiences as much as 20 hours of darkness each day. Culver captured these remarkable visuals during a record cold snap, when temperatures plunged as low as 20 below zero F. The aurora Culver immortalized, glowing above a snow-covered landscape, is not only a dazzling sight in the night sky, but it’s circulating into a vortex that brings to mind a hurricane. Auroras (which can occur at both poles on Earth, as well as on other planets) are disturbances in the magnetosphere caused by the solar wind and exist at roughly 50 to 150 miles above the surface of the Earth.
The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season was unlike any other in recorded history. It generated the most named storms in history, diving deeper into the rarely-used Greek alphabet than ever before. Only the frenetic 2005 season had previously required the usage of Greek nomenclature.
The hyperactive 2020 season got started early with two named storms being recognized in May, prior to the official June 1 start date. The season didn’t finally wind down until Hurricane Iota dissipated over Central America on Nov. 18. Prior to weakening, Iota was a force to be reckoned with. The Category 4 storm packed 155-mph sustained winds at its peak before pummeling parts of Nicaragua and Honduras, two countries that were still dealing with catastrophic damage from Hurricane Eta about two weeks prior. It's the strongest hurricane on record to make landfall in Nicaragua.
High-resolution images captured by the European Union’s Sentinel satellite showed the massive eye of the high Category 4 Iota nearing landfall along the coast of Nicaragua on Nov. 16. A hurricane’s eye can often vary dramatically in size, ranging from a tiny pinhole to a cavernous opening. AccuWeather Meteorologist Jesse Ferrell said this image could show the storm "near the time of its minimum eye diameter." Depending on precisely when the photo was taken, it may show the eye at a diameter of about 16 miles.
Due to the damage and loss of life caused by Iota, the name was retired by the World Meteorological Organization’s hurricane committee at its annual meeting on March 17. But that’s not all. The committee also decided to do away with using the Greek alphabet to name storms, citing potential confusion and that doing so creates a distraction from the communication of hazard and storm warnings.
The sky around the nation's capital glowed in gold with pockets of orange on Oct. 30, 2020, as a silhouetted couple went for an evening stroll on the Francis Scott Key Bridge. The bridge, named after the man who authored "The Star-Spangled Banner" in 1814, has served as a link between Washington, D.C., and northern Virginia since it was completed in 1923. The bridge spans the Potomac River and was originally designed to provide, "automotive, trolley, and pedestrian transit," according to the DC Preservation League. Key was a resident of in the Washington, D.C., neighborhood of Georgetown in the early 19th century, the preservation league said.
But what's behind the vibrant change of color in the evening sky? It has to do with how the light is scattered through the atmosphere. "Sunlight is composed of all the colors of the rainbow," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Reneé Duff. "As the sun dips down over the horizon, sunlight has to pass through a thicker layer of the atmosphere compared to the daytime." The blue light that is visible during the day is scattered away from our eyes as the sun sets, allowing more orange and red light to pass through, Duff explained.
In late October 2020, a deep dip in the jet stream unleashed a burst of Arctic air that brought record-breaking cold to parts of the northern tier of the U.S. The temperature plummeted to an ungodly 29.2 degrees below zero on Oct. 25 in Potomac, Montana, in the Blackfoot Valley about 20 miles east of Missoula. On top of that, a storm system collided with the brutal cold and delivered significant snowfall. For Justin Iverson, a third-generation cattle rancher in Potomac, the bitter cold and heavy snow combination “was unprecedented” for that time of year, he told AccuWeather. It meant he had to change up the feeding routine for his cattle herd. He snapped a photo of that herd out in the snow and under a clear, sunny sky after the storm had moved out. The cows sure looked cold in the pic, but they weren’t, Iverson said.
“We run a cross[breed] of Red Angus and Simmental-Gelbvieh cattle that handle cold quite well,” Iverson told AccuWeather. “As long as they have plenty of feed and access to clean water they do fine. We routinely hit minus 30 Fahrenheit in January or February and have been as low as minus 37 since I took over the NWS COOP station a few years ago,” he said, referring to the help he provides monitoring weather conditions. So how the heck do the cattle not get cold in these brutal conditions? “The cows adapt to the cold by growing a dense layer of thick hair in the fall and shed[ding] it in the spring before summer,” Iverson explained.
According to Irish legend, there’s a pot of gold at the end of every rainbow, and it’s guarded by a leprechaun. But in L.A., they do things differently, and instead of gold, they put palm trees at the end of rainbows, and they’re guarded by news photographers. Not really, of course, but back in November 2020, Damian Dovarganes, a photographer for The Associated Press, sort of made it look that way with some clever framing in a picture he shot in the Echo Park area of Los Angeles. The photo opportunity came courtesy of some stormy weather that hit the Southern California area following a dry, scorching summer and first six weeks of fall, during which a record wildfire season ensued. The vestiges of that stormy weather, in the form of dark clouds, made for an ominous-looking backdrop in Dovarganes’ pic. However, the precipitation the storms brought was much needed in helping ease some of the conditions that fueled the devastating wildfire season.
Standing 124 feet high, atop a 2,300-foot-tall mountain, “Christ the Redeemer” took nine years to complete and was built to withstand 124-mph winds. The reinforced concrete statue has weathered many storms and all sorts of harsh weather and has suffered only minor damage. High winds and rain continue to erode the stone, and lightning strikes in 2008 and 2014 marred the cultural icon, despite lightning rods that are in place on the head and arms. If you look closely at this photo, you can see the cables that carry the lightning's charge, the rods on the top of the head and the intricate soapstone triangles that cover the rough concrete.
Major restoration on the statue was performed in 1990 and 2010 and is scheduled again for 2021, the 90th anniversary of the statue’s completion. Restoration involves cleaning and replacing the mortar and soapstone and filling in cracks. The statue, finished in 1931, is the most recently-built structure awarded the "New Seven Wonders of the World" status.
Few natural wonders in the world are as awesome and majestic as the Grand Canyon in the American Southwest. What could possibly make the Grand Canyon appear even more sublime than it usually does? A coating of snow and clouds in the distance reflecting the setting sun at the end of the day. That is just the scene K. Thomas of the National Park Service captured with a photo taken in November 2020. If the Grand Canyon could sing, it might have sung a song of ice and fire on that day as K. Thomas pointed a camera lens in its direction. The photo shows the two opposites in all their glory: a few inches of freshly fallen snow cover the rock and cliff sides of the canyon’s South Rim in the frame’s foreground. At the top of the frame, the clouds almost appear to be burning as they reflect the day’s last rays of sunlight.