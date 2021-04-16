Weather permitting

Turbulence. Anyone who’s spent a fair amount of time traveling on airplanes knows what it feels like, but how many people know what it looks like? Many of us have felt mild turbulence while aboard a passenger jet, and extreme turbulence can feel and look positively terrifying – videos capturing the impact of severe turbulence show shocking scenes from inside the cabin and often go viral. But what does turbulence actually look like?

Well, we have a good idea of what turbulence can look like thanks to a photo recently shared on Twitter by the Hurricane Hunters. They caught one type of turbulence on camera during a recent mission: wake turbulence created by the aircraft’s wingtip vortices, the Hurricane Hunters noted in the social media post. Wake turbulence is caused when air is drawn from underneath the wing and pulled up to the top of the wing before being whipped into a vortex that spins off the end of the wing. The pilot known as “Captain Joe” has an in-depth explainer on YouTube that’s worth checking out. The bigger and heavier a plane is, and the faster it’s moving, the stronger the wake turbulence it is likely to create. As he explains, the issue is of the biggest concern as planes, often in close succession, approach landing at an airport and can encounter the previous plane’s wake turbulence.

In all, there are seven types of turbulence, and weather often is a factor in the formation of turbulence. Usually, it’s more of a nuisance than a genuine hazard for pilots and air passengers. As pilot and Cockpit Confidential author Patrick Smith told AccuWeather, "Avoiding turbulence is a combination of art and science. We take our cues from weather charts, radar returns and those real-time reports from other aircraft. Larger carriers have their own meteorology departments, and we get periodic updates from the ground.“ In this case, though, turbulence made for a super cool weather pic.