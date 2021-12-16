Deadly outburst of extreme weather blitzes center of US
All the ingredients for severe weather came together with fatal effects on Wednesday as a complex setup churned up dust storms, knocked out power and possibly triggered one state's first-ever December tornado.
By
Allison Finch, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Dec. 16, 2021 11:04 AM EST
|
Updated Dec. 16, 2021 12:47 PM EST
From Oklahoma to Iowa, damaging winds swept across the central U.S. on Dec. 15.
All the ingredients for severe weather came together with fatal effects on Wednesday as a complex atmospheric setup churned up dust storms and knocked out power across multiple states throughout the middle of the United States. Officials blamed at least one fatality in Iowa on the extraordinarily high winds, and as the weather system charged eastward, it brought severe weather to parts of the Midwest into the evening and possibly triggered Minnesota's first-ever December tornado.
Power outages across the central U.S., Upper Midwest and Great Lakes region topped 350,000 as of Thursday afternoon.
Given the remarkably high wind gusts the storms kicked up, in excess of 100 mph in several places, and the wide area the storms covered on Wednesday, there was conjecture among meteorologists that a rare derecho had occurred.
"There is no official declaration that happens, but it meets the criteria for a derecho," Elizabeth Leitman, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center (NWS SPC), said. The storm traveled roughly 660 miles in 10-and-a-half hours.
By definition, a derecho has occurred if wind damage from showers and thunderstorms occurs across a swath of more than 240 miles and includes wind gusts of at least 58 mph or greater along most of its length, according to the NWS.
In eastern Iowa, the storm claimed the life of a semi-truck driver on Highway 151 when strong winds rolled the truck over onto its side, the Iowa State Patrol said, according to The Associated Press. Elsewhere in the state, many other semi-trucks struggled to stay upright on parts of I-80, and some were toppled by wind gusts over 70 mph.
AccuWeather National Reporters Jillian Angeline and Tony Laubach were some of the first people on the scene when one driver in despair flagged down them down. His partner was injured in one of the rolled-over tractor-trailers.
"You know, as storm chasers, we're always kind of the first ones there, and above being a storm chaser, above being a journalist, we're humans," said AccuWeather Meteorologist and Storm Chaser, Tony Laubach. "We saw him flag us down on the side of the interstate. We helped get the guy out of the truck ... I tended to his injuries till the paramedics showed up, and they were able to get him into the ambulance and get him taken care of."
Ali Kulmiye, a truck driver, told AccuWeather's Jillian Angeline that his co-driver told him to "stop, stop the car, but I said, I can't. I can't stop the car. The car doesn't stop. The wind taking it everywhere."
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Just after 10 p.m. CST, Dec. 15, 2021, set the record for the highest number of hurricane-force wind gusts, meaning wind gusts 75 mph or higher, in a single day. A total of 55 reports were recorded, according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center. This broke the previous record of 53 such gusts on Aug. 10, 2020.
According to reports from the NWS, high winds damaged a parked aircraft at Santa Fe Airport, and a downed radio tower took out power lines for the northern half of the town of Taos, New Mexico.
NOAA's Storm Prediction Center tallied just under two dozen tornado reports and about 500 wind reports across the central U.S. on Wednesday. Winds ripped shingles off homes in several locations.
Record high temperatures set the stage for wild weather across the middle of the nation on Wednesday afternoon. On Wednesday, Des Moines, Iowa, demolished its high-temperature record for Dec. 15 when the mercury soared into the mid-70s. Many other cities across the central U.S. tied or broke their high-temperature record for the day.
Angeline noted that temperatures had dropped drastically after the storm rolled through Iowa, with temperatures in the mid-50s after midday temperatures were in the mid-70s, providing "springlike" weather in the middle of December.
Tornado watches were issued from northeastern Kansas to southern Minnesota as severe thunderstorms organized over the region.
"These storms are happening in a place where tornadoes and severe weather are unprecedented in mid-December," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said. He reminded people to be weather-ready and take action when warnings were issued for their community.
NOAA's GOES-East weather satellite captured this image of the storm system over the central U.S. on Wednesday afternoon shortly before sunset.
Five states clocked dangerous wind gusts of up to 107 mph on Wednesday afternoon as the fierce storm continued to move eastward. "[This] event is causing hurricane wind gusts over an area in the U.S. larger than any individual hurricane impact this season," said Dan DePodwin, AccuWeather Director of Forecast Operations.
A trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol told a local news station that a driver was ejected when strong winds tossed his box truck off the highway. He was flown to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
As the storm system barreled to the east, parts of the Upper Midwest were hit by severe weather. In Hartland, about 100 miles south of Minneapolis, significant damage from a possible tornado was reported. The NWS said it would survey the damage to determine if it was caused by a twister. If confirmed, that would be the first-ever tornado confirmed in Minnesota during the month of December.
The storm even managed to unleash some large hail in places, according to reports.
Softball-sized hail was reportedly measured near Emporia, Kansas, one of the most impressive storm reports of the day. Hailstones this large can reach speeds of a major league fastball -- 100 mph -- causing significant damage to property and cause major injury.
According to AccuWeather forecasters, cooler and less breezy conditions will sweep into the regions that were hardest hit during Wednesday's storm.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.
Report a Typo
News / Severe Weather
Deadly outburst of extreme weather blitzes center of US
All the ingredients for severe weather came together with fatal effects on Wednesday as a complex setup churned up dust storms, knocked out power and possibly triggered one state's first-ever December tornado.
By Allison Finch, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Dec. 16, 2021 11:04 AM EST | Updated Dec. 16, 2021 12:47 PM EST
From Oklahoma to Iowa, damaging winds swept across the central U.S. on Dec. 15.
All the ingredients for severe weather came together with fatal effects on Wednesday as a complex atmospheric setup churned up dust storms and knocked out power across multiple states throughout the middle of the United States. Officials blamed at least one fatality in Iowa on the extraordinarily high winds, and as the weather system charged eastward, it brought severe weather to parts of the Midwest into the evening and possibly triggered Minnesota's first-ever December tornado.
Power outages across the central U.S., Upper Midwest and Great Lakes region topped 350,000 as of Thursday afternoon.
Given the remarkably high wind gusts the storms kicked up, in excess of 100 mph in several places, and the wide area the storms covered on Wednesday, there was conjecture among meteorologists that a rare derecho had occurred.
"There is no official declaration that happens, but it meets the criteria for a derecho," Elizabeth Leitman, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center (NWS SPC), said. The storm traveled roughly 660 miles in 10-and-a-half hours.
By definition, a derecho has occurred if wind damage from showers and thunderstorms occurs across a swath of more than 240 miles and includes wind gusts of at least 58 mph or greater along most of its length, according to the NWS.
In eastern Iowa, the storm claimed the life of a semi-truck driver on Highway 151 when strong winds rolled the truck over onto its side, the Iowa State Patrol said, according to The Associated Press. Elsewhere in the state, many other semi-trucks struggled to stay upright on parts of I-80, and some were toppled by wind gusts over 70 mph.
AccuWeather National Reporters Jillian Angeline and Tony Laubach were some of the first people on the scene when one driver in despair flagged down them down. His partner was injured in one of the rolled-over tractor-trailers.
"You know, as storm chasers, we're always kind of the first ones there, and above being a storm chaser, above being a journalist, we're humans," said AccuWeather Meteorologist and Storm Chaser, Tony Laubach. "We saw him flag us down on the side of the interstate. We helped get the guy out of the truck ... I tended to his injuries till the paramedics showed up, and they were able to get him into the ambulance and get him taken care of."
Ali Kulmiye, a truck driver, told AccuWeather's Jillian Angeline that his co-driver told him to "stop, stop the car, but I said, I can't. I can't stop the car. The car doesn't stop. The wind taking it everywhere."
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Just after 10 p.m. CST, Dec. 15, 2021, set the record for the highest number of hurricane-force wind gusts, meaning wind gusts 75 mph or higher, in a single day. A total of 55 reports were recorded, according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center. This broke the previous record of 53 such gusts on Aug. 10, 2020.
According to reports from the NWS, high winds damaged a parked aircraft at Santa Fe Airport, and a downed radio tower took out power lines for the northern half of the town of Taos, New Mexico.
NOAA's Storm Prediction Center tallied just under two dozen tornado reports and about 500 wind reports across the central U.S. on Wednesday. Winds ripped shingles off homes in several locations.
Record high temperatures set the stage for wild weather across the middle of the nation on Wednesday afternoon. On Wednesday, Des Moines, Iowa, demolished its high-temperature record for Dec. 15 when the mercury soared into the mid-70s. Many other cities across the central U.S. tied or broke their high-temperature record for the day.
Angeline noted that temperatures had dropped drastically after the storm rolled through Iowa, with temperatures in the mid-50s after midday temperatures were in the mid-70s, providing "springlike" weather in the middle of December.
Tornado watches were issued from northeastern Kansas to southern Minnesota as severe thunderstorms organized over the region.
"These storms are happening in a place where tornadoes and severe weather are unprecedented in mid-December," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said. He reminded people to be weather-ready and take action when warnings were issued for their community.
NOAA's GOES-East weather satellite captured this image of the storm system over the central U.S. on Wednesday afternoon shortly before sunset.
Five states clocked dangerous wind gusts of up to 107 mph on Wednesday afternoon as the fierce storm continued to move eastward. "[This] event is causing hurricane wind gusts over an area in the U.S. larger than any individual hurricane impact this season," said Dan DePodwin, AccuWeather Director of Forecast Operations.
A trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol told a local news station that a driver was ejected when strong winds tossed his box truck off the highway. He was flown to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
As the storm system barreled to the east, parts of the Upper Midwest were hit by severe weather. In Hartland, about 100 miles south of Minneapolis, significant damage from a possible tornado was reported. The NWS said it would survey the damage to determine if it was caused by a twister. If confirmed, that would be the first-ever tornado confirmed in Minnesota during the month of December.
The storm even managed to unleash some large hail in places, according to reports.
Softball-sized hail was reportedly measured near Emporia, Kansas, one of the most impressive storm reports of the day. Hailstones this large can reach speeds of a major league fastball -- 100 mph -- causing significant damage to property and cause major injury.
According to AccuWeather forecasters, cooler and less breezy conditions will sweep into the regions that were hardest hit during Wednesday's storm.
More to see:
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.Report a Typo