Severe storms to rattle East, repeat in south-central US this week

Severe weather will persist day after day this week, threatening lives and property across more than a dozen states from the Plains to the Gulf and Atlantic Coasts.

From Oklahoma up to Minnesota, severe storms, including ones that were tornado-warned, swept across the landscape on April 28, leading to flash floods, intense hail and powerful winds.

Dangerous, damaging and disruptive thunderstorms will continue to erupt and affect portions of the central and eastern United States this week before resetting over the south-central region this weekend and the whole process repeats again, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

As the storms cross highways, wind-driven downpours and ponding will create hazards for motorists. Similarly, as the storms approach the airports, ground stops and flight delays may result due to the potential for dangerous winds (wind shear).

The strongest storms can bring hail large enough to damage vehicles and break windows. Powerful wind gusts can damage property, knock over trees and trigger power outages. As with any thunderstorm, let alone a severe storm, lightning can strike without warning.

Severe storms to stretch 1,800 miles into Tuesday night

The storms will move at a significant speed across the Midwest and Northeast into Tuesday night, so they will be brief. However, farther to the south, they will move at a slower pace.

The greatest risk from the storms from the eastern half of the Great Lakes to the interior Northeast and the Ohio Valley will be from strong wind gusts and moderate-sized hailstones. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ for the gusts is 85 mph into Tuesday night. Some of the hail in the Northeast can reach the size of golf balls. In most cases, just one thunderstorm will occur.

Farther southwest, the storms will be slow-moving and repetitive over portions of the southern Plains. Because of this, there will be a greater risk of flash flooding and rising rivers in the region than in the Northeast. These storms will also bring strong wind gusts and moderate to large hail.

A few tornadoes could spin up in both zones through Tuesday night.

Severe storms to focus on south-central U.S. at midweek

At midweek, the main threat of severe weather will focus over the southern Plains with some northeastward extension into the lower Ohio Valley.

The full spectrum of severe weather can be unleashed in the strongest storms ranging from damaging winds and hail to flash flooding and a few tornadoes on Wednesday.

Due to the slow-moving, repetitive nature of the storms, flash flooding may end up being the most dangerous aspect for parts of the South Central states. Still, even a single tornado that strikes a populated area can put many lives at risk.

Storms to stretch from Texas to northeast U.S. again on Thursday

On Thursday, the severe weather zone will stretch once again from southwest to northeast as a new push of cooler, less humid air collides with lingering warmth and high humidity across the South and East.

All modes of severe weather are possible from Texas to western New York and southern Ontario, ranging from high winds and hail to flash flooding and perhaps a couple of tornadoes on Thursday.

Storms to threaten Atlantic, Gulf coasts by Friday

On Friday, the thunderstorm and severe weather threat is projected to push to the Atlantic Seaboard and the northern Gulf Coast, extending into West Texas.

Where the storms hold off until the afternoon or evening hours on Friday, they could become locally intense with damaging consequences due to daytime heating.

Storms to reload this weekend in South Central, Southwest states

Depending on the speed and intensity of a storm pushing into the Southwest states this weekend, thunderstorms, some severe, will conglomerate over the deserts and southern Rockies and High Plains into next week.

While some much-needed rain will fall from the pattern, the risk of flash flooding may escalate to river flooding over portions of the southern Plains next week.

