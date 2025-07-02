Storms to spark on July 4th in parts of the Plains and Southeast

Got outdoor plans for the Fourth of July? AccuWeather has you covered with an array of information across the lower 48 United States.

Will Coss, executive producer for the Macy’s 4th of July Firework show, joined with the AccuWeather Network to break down preparations for the upcoming holiday festivities in New York City.

Tropical activity will contribute to thunderstorms in the southeastern corner of the United States on Independence Day while a ribbon of storms is forecast to extend from West Texas to the Dakotas and Minnesota, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

However, there will be plenty of dry spots for enjoying the nation's 249th birthday as well.

Even in the nation’s usual thunderstorm hotspots—the Great Plains, northern Rockies, Upper Midwest and Florida—Friday won’t be a washout. While a few exceptions are possible, most storms are expected to fire up between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. local time. That leaves plenty of time earlier in the day for people to gather, fire up the grill and enjoy outdoor festivities safely.

People in areas where thunderstorms will be on the prowl should closely monitor the forecast, radars and weather bulletins. Move indoors at the first rumble of thunder as the general rule applies: If thunder can be heard, lightning can strike your location.

Hard-top cars and campers can provide a safe haven from lightning, while golf carts, picnic pavilions and individual or small clusters of trees are dangerous locations.

The storms from northern Kansas to the Minnesota and Ontario border will carry the potential for high wind gusts, hail and flash flooding. A small number of the strongest storms may also produce a brief tornado.

Storms that erupt in Florida and perhaps along parts of the Georgia and Carolina coasts can be drenching along with the risk of sudden lightning strikes, especially over the extended holiday weekend.

Depending on the organization of budding tropical activity in nearby offshore waters of the Atlantic and the northeastern Gulf, winds, surf and seas may kick up, and the risk of strong rip currents may increase.

Water temperatures are comfortably high--in the 80s F--along the Gulf and southern East coasts. Pockets of warm water--in the 70s--can be found in the lower part of the mid-Atlantic and the southernmost coast of California. Farther north, water temperatures are progressively lower and potentially dangerous for swimmers due to the risk of cold water shock, muscle cramps and drowning. If the water causes chills or takes your breath away, it is too cold for safe swimming.

Typical early-July heat and humidity are in store from the South Central to the Southeast states with widespread highs in the 80s to the lower 90s. The interior West will heat up to typical hot levels in the 80s and 90s in the afternoon, due to strong early July sunshine in many cases.

Hiking the arid regions of the West in the middle of the summer can be risky due to the heat alone. Hikers should carry adequate water and closely monitor the buildups of clouds during the midday hours, as spotty thunderstorms with lightning strikes may follow during the afternoon. Move down off the ridges at the first sign of towering clouds.

Some of the most comfortable conditions will be found in the Northeast with relatively low humidity for early July and high temperatures near to slightly below the historical average, in the mid-70s to the mid-80s. Chilly Pacific waters will hold temperatures back as usual along the immediate West Coast with highs in the 60s to the mid-70s.

As for fireworks viewing, the main concerns will be where thunderstorms remain active around and shortly after dusk over the Plains, Upper Midwest, northern Rockies and Florida and vicinity. Spotty showers may also affect parts of northern New England.

However, a potential wild card every year is the lack of wind and typical rising humidity levels around sunset. Sometimes, in calm wind and moderate to high humidity situations, smoke from rounds of fireworks may be slow to disperse. In some rare cases, the smoke and high humidity can trigger the quick formation of fog. A light breeze and low to moderate humidity are always preferred for ideal fireworks viewing conditions.

