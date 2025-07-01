Storm chaser stages whirlwind proposal with real tornado

A South Dakota tornado set the stage for an unforgettable engagement as storm chasers Bryce Shelton and Paige Berdomas turned a storm chase into a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

Tornadoes are known for bringing destruction, but on June 28 near Watertown, South Dakota, one storm set the stage for something unforgettable: a proposal.

We’ve seen proposals under the northern lights and in front of erupting volcanoes—now, a South Dakota storm has joined the list.

While chasing a tornado near Watertown on June 28, storm chasers Bryce Shelton and Paige Berdomas turned adrenaline into romance as Shelton got down on one knee with a massive EF3 tornado spinning in the background.

For Shelton, the moment had been in the works for weeks.

“We’ve been chasing together for over a year now, Shelton told AccuWeather. "The day started out kinda slow. We kinda waited in Fargo all day and then we headed south and we saw this storm forming near Watertown and I was like, yeah this is probably gonna be the one that I’ve been waiting for the past 18 to 20 weeks,” he said.

For Berdomas, the moment was as surprising as it was surreal.

“I had absolutely no idea,” she said. “We were in the truck and the first tornado formed, and he said, ‘Let’s go take a selfie out by the tornado.’ I turn around—and there he is!”

Shelton said he was waiting for the “perfect moment, the perfect tornado in the perfect spot.” He found it.

Hail, rain and massive tornadoes were spotted across South Dakota on June 28.

The twister was later confirmed to have traveled 7.5 miles with winds strong enough to rate as an EF3.