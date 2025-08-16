Flooding, severe weather to linger in north-central US through early this week

Copied

First responders rescued a father and a son from the Menomonee River in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, on Aug. 11 after they jumped into the water to save their dog.

A stormy pattern will bring more rounds of severe weather to part of the central United States into the start of the new week, raising the risk of flooding, and damage to lives and property.

The long-lived complex of storms that started on Friday night plowed through Minnesota on Saturday morning and caused a 62-mph wind gust at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Severe risk continues into Monday

By Monday, cooler and drier air will work into the High Plains and portions of the Midwest. While some of the same areas will again have a risk of severe storms, the general area will shift farther to the south.

"There is less of a tornado risk on Monday, but thunderstorms can be severe with localized damaging winds and hail," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Peyton Simmers.

Multiple rounds of storms to also raise flooding risk

With some areas having several consecutive days of thunderstorms, the ground will become saturated. Even where only one or two storms occur, any individual storm can contain very heavy rain and the risk for flash flooding. This is what happened last Saturday night and early Sunday morning in Milwaukee when more than six inches of rain fell in a matter of hours.

"Repeated rounds of thunderstorms will create instances of flash flooding, poor visibility and travel disruptions," cautioned Simmers.

Farther east, the rain might be welcome.

"Grand Rapids, Michigan, is enduring its seventh-driest summer on record so far with 5.70 inches of rain. While rain is not going to end the drought, it will at least help to dampen the top layer of the soil for a few days," said Senior AccuWeather Meteorologist Chad Merrill.

Pattern change on the way

By Tuesday and especially Wednesday, the Midwest is likely to have a break from the persistent rain and thunderstorms. Thunderstorms will move farther to the south and east and cooler and drier air will infiltrate much of the Midwest and Great Lakes.

"A Canadian high pressure will funnel a much cooler air mass into the Great Lakes and Mississippi Valley from Tuesday into Thursday, allowing Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa to dry out from the recent spate of rain," explained Merrill.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.