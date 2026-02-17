Winter is getting shorter across nearly 200 U.S. cities, new climate analysis finds

Winters across the U.S. are starting later and ending earlier, with 195 cities now seeing the coldest stretch of the year shrink by nearly 9 days on average compared to the late 20th century.

A newly extended temperature record dating back to 1781 suggests Earth has warmed more than previously estimated, due to early greenhouse gas increases not captured in older data.

Across the United States, winter’s chill is getting shorter by more than a week, even if it might not feel like it for those in the Northeast still thawing out from back-to-back winter storms.

A new Climate Central analysis shows that in 195 of 245 major U.S. cities studied, the period of historically winterlike temperatures has shrunk, with the coldest part of the year now lasting about nine days fewer on average, compared with 1970–1997 averages.

Ice floats cover part of the Hudson River along the Manhattan shoreline as New York City experiences frigid temperatures following a winter storm last weekend on January 30, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Climate scientists defined “winter” not by calendar dates but by the 90 coldest consecutive days in a historical reference period, then compared how long those winterlike conditions persist today versus several decades ago. In many places, winter now starts later and ends earlier, a clear sign that seasonal timing is shifting as the planet warms.

The trend spans regions from the Southeast and South to the Northeast and Upper Midwest. For example, in Erie, Pennsylvania, winterlike temperatures now begin about 10 days later and finish six days earlier than in the late 20th century.

In Boston, winter is shorter with an average of eight days less at or below 36.4 degrees.

A Climate Central analysis found the average temperature at or below 36.4 degrees has dropped by 8 days in Boston, Massachusetts. (Image: Climate Central)

Even in cities long known for bitter cold, winters are noticeably shortened. On average, the “coldest” part of the year across the 195 affected cities is nearly nine days shorter than it once was.

There were some exceptions to this warming trend. About 15%, or 37, of the cities analyzed had longer winters. Climate Central notes many of these were on California's coast where the ocean's influence can limit large seasonal temperature swings and in the Ohio Valley.

"But those cities were the exception to the national trend, which is consistent with prior studies," Climate Central said.

The shift has real implications for everyday life. According to Climate Central, shorter winter seasons can affect winter recreation, snowpack and water resources and even ecosystems and agriculture that rely on a sustained period of cold. Snow-dependent industries may see less reliable conditions, while reduced cold exposure can influence crop cycles and pest populations.

Although cold weather still occurs, these patterns reflect a broader climate trend: Warmer, shorter winters are becoming the norm in many parts of the U.S.