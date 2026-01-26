AccuWeather: Historic Winter Storm Losses Expected to Exceed $100 Billion as Arctic Cold Slows Recovery

The storm affected more than 200 million people across more than two dozen states, delivering widespread freezing rain, heavy snow and prolonged infrastructure disruptions.

At least seven people are dead and millions without electricity after a winter storm with an estimated $110 billion in economic loss tore across most of the eastern half of the country.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

• Extreme cold surging in behind the storm will increase safety risks for people left without power and heat in subfreezing conditions

• More than a foot of snow has been reported across 14 states, with more than half of the nation left blanketed in snow after the historic storm

• Travel, commerce and supply chain logistics are slowly rebounding from widespread shutdowns and disruptions over the weekend.

Historic Winter Storm Tops $105 B in Economic Losses

A historic winter storm that slammed more than half the United States is shaping up to be one of the most costly weather disasters in modern history. AccuWeather preliminary estimates place total damage and economic losses between $105 billion and $115 billion as millions of Americans continue to grapple with snow, ice, power outages and extreme cold.

The storm affected more than 200 million people across more than two dozen states, delivering widespread freezing rain, heavy snow and prolonged infrastructure disruptions. More than a foot of snow has been reported across 14 states and over half the nation remains blanketed in snow days after the storm moved through.

Extreme Cold Raises Safety Risks and Slows Cleanup

As cleanup and recovery efforts get underway, an Arctic surge of the coldest air so far this winter is spreading across much of the eastern United States. The bitter cold is compounding challenges for power crews, transportation networks and communities already dealing with storm damage.

“The scope of this winter storm was extraordinary. What sets this storm apart is not just the snow and ice but how widespread the disruption has been across transportation energy commerce and daily life,” said AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter. “The extreme cold pouring in behind the storm dramatically increases risks and slows recovery in many of the hardest hit areas.”

Prolonged subfreezing temperatures are expected to lock damage in place, increasing repair costs and extending outages. Frozen pipes, structural damage and delayed reopening of businesses are likely to continue well beyond the storm itself.

Power Outages Create Life-Threatening Conditions

Hundreds of thousands of people remain without electricity and heat, particularly across the South and Southeast, where homes are often not designed to retain warmth for extended periods.

“Extended power outages during freezing nights can become life threatening especially in parts of the South,” Porter said. “Mobile homes are particularly vulnerable because cold air flows underneath them causing indoor temperatures to drop rapidly once power is lost.”

AccuWeather experts are urging extreme caution with alternative heating sources, as the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning rises during prolonged outages. Improper use of generators, grills and fuel-burning equipment can turn deadly within hours.

“Some of the most dangerous storm impacts happen long after the ice and snow stop,” Porter warned. “Make sure generators are installed outdoors and properly vented and confirm carbon monoxide alarms are working before another freezing night.”

Transportation and Supply Chains Slowly Rebounding

The storm triggered more than 20,000 flight cancellations over the weekend, disrupting travel and shipping nationwide. While transportation networks are beginning to recover, delays and bottlenecks are expected to persist as systems work through backlogs.

A powerful snowstorm brought daily life to a standstill in Washington DC, United States on January 25, 2026. The storm forced the closure of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport until snow could be cleared from its runways. (Getty Images)

“Businesses that rely on critical parts or materials will continue to face production delays until supply chains are fully restored,” said AccuWeather Senior Director of Strategic Projects Marshall Moss. “This creates a cascading effect where transportation disruptions and power outages slow the return to normal operations.”

Commerce, tourism and logistics operations at major shipping hubs have all taken significant hits, adding to the overall economic toll.

Another Storm Could Complicate Recovery

AccuWeather expert meteorologists are closely monitoring the potential for another winter storm to impact parts of the East Coast this weekend. Additional snow or ice could further delay restoration efforts and increase costs in areas still recovering from the historic storm.

Understanding the Full Economic Impact

AccuWeather damage and loss estimates account for both direct and indirect impacts, including damage to homes and businesses, infrastructure losses, supply chain disruption,s tourism declines, extended power outages and widespread travel delays. The estimate also includes insured and uninsured losses, job and wage impacts, agricultural damage, emergency management costs and long-term effects on health, logistics, transportation and commerce.

This storm is the costliest weather disaster in the United States since the Southern California wildfires of January 2025, which caused an estimated $250 billion to $275 billion in total damage and economic loss.

AccuWeather is the trusted source for comprehensive damage and economic loss estimates. Our experts use independent methods and proprietary techniques to help decision-makers, businesses, and communities understand the true magnitude of extreme weather events.

