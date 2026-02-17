‘Pothole season’ is here as winter takes its toll on roads across the East

Swings in the weather are causing potholes to multiply across the eastern United States, and costly repairs are piling up.

Copied

Potholes can be a costly and unwanted roadway headache for motorists.

“Pothole season” is underway across parts of the eastern United States, a familiar late-winter headache that flares up when temperatures swing back and forth across the freezing mark.

This winter has been particularly cold across the East, and as the colder air mass gradually loosens its grip, many drivers are finding new craters on busy roads and side streets.

Potholes form when water seeps into small cracks in pavement, then freezes and expands. That expansion can force the pavement to bend and break, creating gaps beneath the surface. As vehicles repeatedly roll over those weak spots, chunks of asphalt can break loose and a pothole opens up. The cycle is most common in late winter and early spring, which is why the nickname “pothole season” shows up this time of year.

A driver navigates past several potholes in Bloomington, Minnesota, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2014. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

In Pennsylvania, crews have been out patching roads across the state. Pittsburgh’s Department of Public Works said a “pothole blitz” on Saturday, Feb. 14, used 92 tons of cold patch to repair more than 550 potholes across the city. In Ohio, similar efforts are underway. Toledo leaders have promoted a “pothole blitz” with the goal of filling at least 1,500 potholes per day.

This Saturday, 120 DPW workers patched hundreds of potholes citywide in the pothole blitz.



Crews addressed potholes reported to 311 and stopped to fill potholes they saw along their routes.



Thank you, @PGHDPW! pic.twitter.com/70QqSD4Lxx — City of Pittsburgh (@Pittsburgh) February 16, 2026

New York has seen its own surge in complaints and repairs, especially on Long Island. Middle Country Road has a reputation with some residents, and one local, Patricia Poggi, told PIX the road is “horrific and horrendous” with “pothole after pothole.” In Islip, New York, officials said crews have filled more than 12,250 potholes across 1,300 miles of road.

Farther south, the pothole problem has also drawn attention in North Carolina. In Winston-Salem, the city approved $3 million to address potholes after weeks of cold weather and multiple rounds of snow and sleet, according to local reporting.

What to do if you hit a pothole:

•Watch for warning signs: A sudden pull in the steering wheel, new vibrations or a thumping sound can point to tire, wheel or suspension damage.

•Check tire pressure: A pothole hit can lead to a slow leak or a damaged rim that causes air loss.

•Inspect the tire and wheel: Look for a bulge in the sidewall, a cut or a bent rim.

•Document damage: Photos of the tire/wheel and the pothole itself can help if a repair shop or insurer asks for details.

•Report major potholes: Letting a local road agency know about a large crater can help crews prioritize fixes and reduce risk for other drivers.

•Know what insurance may cover: Pothole damage is typically covered under collision coverage, but details vary by policy and deductible, so it helps to check with an insurance agent.