What's behind South Carolina’s recent earthquakes

Since mid-January, South Carolina has been rattled by nine small earthquakes, according to the USGS. Here's a look at why earthquakes happen in South Carolina.

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake in Greenback, Tennessee, was felt in North and South Carolina as well as Georgia on May 10.

Residents of South Carolina have seen a noticeable uptick in seismic activity in early 2026, with multiple earthquakes occurring near the Charleston and Lowcountry region in recent weeks.

Residents are understandably curious about what’s going on. Here’s an explanation of the recent activity and why earthquakes happen in the Palmetto State.

South Carolina rattled by eight small quakes this year

Data from U.S. Geological Survey shows several small quakes clustered near Charleston and adjacent areas in February, with magnitudes mostly between roughly 1.5 and 2.9. One of the strongest this year, a magnitude 2.9 quake on Feb. 7, was felt by many residents, followed by a magnitude 2.5 event.

USGS confirms a 2.9 magnitude earthquake about 3.7 miles SSE of Centerville, SC, occurring at 10:37 p.m. on 2/7/2026.



These episodes reflect a string of weak tremors, with eight small earthquakes detected in the area since January.

Although these quakes are felt locally, they are too small to cause major damage.

Why earthquakes occur in South Carolina

Unlike states on the West Coast, where shaking is frequent due to plate boundaries, South Carolina’s quakes happen within the interior of the North American tectonic plate. This makes them intraplate earthquakes, quakes that occur away from plate edges.

The state’s crust contains ancient fault lines and geologic structures that formed hundreds of millions of years ago during mountain-building and continental rifting. Many of these faults lie buried beneath sediments and aren’t visible at the surface, according to South Carolina's Emergency Management Division.

Stress slowly builds in the Earth’s crust over long periods due to tectonic forces. When this stress is released along these older faults, rock breaks and shifts, producing earthquakes.

About 70% of South Carolina’s earthquakes occur in the Coastal Plain, especially around zones like Ravenel-Hollywood, Middleton Place-Summerville and Bowman, according to the South Carolina Geological Survey.

Historic earthquakes in South Carolina

Seismicity in South Carolina is not new. The 1886 Charleston earthquake, estimated between magnitude 7.0–7.3, was one of the strongest in eastern U.S. history and caused widespread destruction. While such large events are rare, they show that the region’s ancient faults can produce significant quakes.