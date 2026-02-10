Death Valley could have rare superbloom in 2026 that is likely already underway

The National Park Service says the hottest place in North America may soon be covered in wildflowers due to the weather, marking the first superbloom in 10 years.

A rare "super bloom" of wildflowers taking place in Death Valley National Park on March 4, 2016. (Photo by Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

California's Death Valley National Park is one of the hottest, driest places in North America, but under the right conditions the brown desert floor can transform from bare to fields of yellow, purple and pink, a rare event known as a superbloom. 2026 may be shaping up as one of those standout years.

"Based on the sprouts we see, it looks quite possible there will be a superbloom," the National Park Service told AccuWeather. "There are already nice fields of wildflowers blooming along the south end of Badwater Road."

Desert gold flowers bloom in front of the snow-capped Panamint Mountains on April 23, 2024, in Death Valley National Park, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

If the bloom builds the way the NPS expects, the peak will occur between late February and early April. Death Valley’s most recent superblooms were reported in 2016, 2005 and 1998.

Some flowers have already been spotted in the park along the south end of Badwater Road.

What it takes to create a superbloom

A superbloom isn't just about the weather in the spring; conditions must align months before the first flowers emerge.

"The biggest factor is having unusually high rainfall events several times over late fall through early spring," the NPS said. "Temperature plays a role in when the flowers bloom. Wind can dry the flowers out and shorten the duration of a good bloom."

A visitor walks through a field of Desert Gold (Geraea canescens) wildflowers as they carpet Death Valley, California in a rare super bloom, March 4, 2016. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Since Oct. 1, Death Valley has measured 2.45 inches of rain, already surpassing the 2.20 inches that typically falls in an entire year.

Much of that rain arrived in November during a barrage of storms that helped prime the landscape. The same unusually wet pattern also revived Death Valley’s ancient lake, known as Lake Manly.

What flowers could bloom

When superblooms happen, common flowers include desert gold, brown-eyed evening primrose, golden evening primrose, sand verbena and phacelia.

As beautiful as the flowers can be, park officials urge visitors to leave them where they are.

"Regulations prohibit picking wildflowers so that they may produce seeds for the next wildflower season," the NPS said.

Superbloom fast facts:

•What to expect: Fields of flowers in Death Valley National Park

•When it will happen: Between late February and early April

•Where to find flowers now: Along the south end of Badwater Road

•How rare is it? The last superbloom was 10 years ago.

•Important reminder: Don't pick wildflowers. NPS says regulations prohibit picking so plants can produce seeds for future seasons.