First lightning fatality of 2026 in US reported after man struck during Wisconsin storm

A man in his 40s died after he was struck while walking through a gas station parking lot in Waukesha during heavy rain, thunder and lightning, police said.

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Lightning storm over residential neighborhood at night. (Getty Images/Kevin J Salisbury)

A man in his 40s died after being struck by lightning during a storm in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Wednesday evening, marking the first lightning-related fatality in the United States in 2026.

Emergency responders were dispatched around 7:43 p.m. to a gas station in Waukesha after a caller reported a man on the ground and said they were unsure if he was breathing. At the time, heavy rain, thunder and lightning were moving through the area.

When officers arrived, they found the man unresponsive and began life-saving efforts alongside fire personnel. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

"Preliminary information indicates the individual was struck by lightning while walking through the parking lot during the storm. Witnesses and physical evidence observed at the scene were consistent with a lightning strike," the Waukesha police said in a press release.

The man is believed to be a truck driver from Pennsylvania, according to local news station WISN.

This is the first lightning-related fatality in the United States this year, according to the National Lightning Safety Council. Before Wednesday, the most recent lightning death was in Louisiana on Oct. 18, 2025.

“This is a tragic and rare event,” police said. “Our thoughts are with the individual’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”