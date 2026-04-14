Evacuations, rescues underway as flooding threatens homes in Wisconsin and Michigan

Multiple river gauges in Michigan have exceeded their record flood stages, causing evacuations. Homes and roads continue to go underwater after a week of flooding.

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Flash flooding caused major problems around Lake Michigan from April 14-16.

Flood alerts are in place on both sides of Lake Michigan as multiple rivers reach or approach flood stage this week, and flooding has already prompted rescues and evacuations in Wisconsin and Michigan.

Cheboygan Dam

At the Cheboygan Lock and Dam Complex along the Cheboygan River in Michigan, the severity level was raised to Level 2 Friday morning, as the water level was only 5 inches from the top, slightly better than the night before.

"Level 2 indicates a high probability of a need to evacuate. You should prepare now by packing necessary items and preparing your family, pets, and vehicle for potential departure," the Sheriff's office said.

Croton Dam

Thursday morning, Newaygo County Emergency Services told residents living in the Muskegon River floodplain below Croton Dam to quickly evacuate as water levels continue to rise.

On Friday, the evacuations remained in place. Power may be disconnected from the area, officials warned. A local evacuation center was setup in White Cloud.

This is why you should not drive across flooded roadways! This car in Fremont, Michigan attempted to do so on April 16, and ended up in the gulch. (Jerry's Towing and Recovery / Robert Sturgeon Jr.)

Elsewhere in Michigan and Wisconsin

In the two states, 10 river gauges were in major flood condition Thursday afternoon, NOAA said, but that has fallen to 5 by Friday morning. New river height records were set Thursday at the Manistee River near Sherman, and the Muskegon River at Newaygo, Evart and Bridgeton, all in Michigan. The Wolf River at New London, Wisconsin also set a new height record Friday morning.

Midweek flooding

On Tuesday, the Green Bay Fire Department urged residents near the East River to prepare to evacuate. Overnight into Wednesday, roads in multiple areas of Green Bay were flooded, making areas impassable.

The National Weather Service in Green Bay issued a flood warning for parts of east-central and northeastern Wisconsin, including Green Bay, after local law enforcement reported numerous road closures due to flooding from Monday night’s storms.

A flash flood warning was also issued for a potential dam failure on the Little River below Big Falls Dam in Waupaca County. Emergency management warned of possible life-threatening flash flooding downstream along the Little Wolf River.

The Beitner Bridge in Traverse County, Michigan, after floodwaters collapsed it. (Grand Traverse County Road Commission)

The Weyauwega Area Fire Department said Wednesday that evacuation efforts have already begun in some areas downstream of the dam.

“Be advised, due to the risk of dam failure in the upper Little Wolf River, we have started evacuation detail along the Wolf River,” the department said. “If you live on Guth Rd, Kurth Dr, Deer Haven Rd, Ona Pines Rd or County Rd F near Gills Landing, you are in the threatened area. Please evacuate your residence, taking important items including purses, wallets, medications, pets and phones."

The community center in Weyauwega City Hall on Main Street is open for evacuations, according to the department.

In Suamico, Wisconsin, the flooding lead to multiple water rescues on Tuesday. At least three residents were carried from their home by boat after significant flooding trapped them in the home. Also in Suamico, firefighters rescued a school bus driver after they became surrounded by flooding. No students were on the bus at the time of the incident, according to the Suamico Fire Department.

On left, three residents rescued after flooding in Suamico, Wisconsin. On right, a school bus in flood waters in Suamico, Wisconsin, on April 14, 2026. (Image: Suamico Fire Department)

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist John Feerick said the forecast will not improve for these areas this week.

Feerick continued, "Another chance for showers and thunderstorms will move through Wisconsin and Michigan Friday night into Saturday."

After days of flooding rain, there may be a needed stretch of dry weather from later in the weekend into early next week, Feerick said.