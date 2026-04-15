114 years later: How weather helped seal the Titanic’s fate

Calm seas and clear skies hid danger in plain sight the night the Titanic struck an iceberg, dooming more than 1,500 people.

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It’s one of the most infamous disasters in history, but the Titanic wasn’t doomed by the iceberg alone. It has been 114 years since the ship sank and the conditions that night may have made the danger almost impossible to spot.

More than 500 books and dozens of movies have explored the tragic story of the Titanic, which sank on its maiden voyage 114 years ago. But beyond the iceberg itself, weather played a critical, and often overlooked, role in the disaster.

Few know that story better than AccuWeather Founder and Executive Chairman Dr. Joel Myers. In his book “Invisible Iceberg: When Climate and Weather Shaped History,” Myers explains how the conditions that night made the deadly collision far more likely.

On April 14, 1912, the Titanic struck a massive iceberg in the North Atlantic, tearing open multiple compartments along its side. Within hours, the “unsinkable” luxury liner slipped beneath the surface, taking more than 1,500 people with it.

The Titanic leaves Southampton, England, April 10, 1912, on her maiden voyage. (AP Photo, File)

But it wasn’t just the iceberg that doomed the ship.

“Many times you can hear, if you have a big iceberg, you can hear it a couple of miles away, the winds pounding against it. But they didn’t have that because the winds were calm,” Myers said. “And this was a huge iceberg, too.”

Those calm conditions eliminated a key warning sign. Without waves crashing against the iceberg, there was little sound and little visual contrast to alert the crew.

Myers also noted the size of the iceberg proved catastrophic.

“If it hit a smaller iceberg, it would have been ok. But in fact, four of the watertight compartments could have been gashed and it would have survived. But this iceberg was so big, six of them were gashed and it couldn’t survive,” he said.

“They never thought when they built it that could be gashed by six,” Myers added. “Everything came together to sink this ship.”

A clear sky, calm seas and a lack of wind all combined to make the iceberg nearly invisible in the darkness, conditions that ultimately helped seal the Titanic’s fate.

“Probably, it taught humankind a little lesson about hubris, for sure,” Myers said. “But it has all the elements of a fascinating story.”

Even more than a century after the Titanic disaster, icebergs remain a real threat to ships navigating the North Atlantic, writes AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski. Advances in technology like satellites, radar and organized monitoring have made travel far safer, but the risk has not disappeared.