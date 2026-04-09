Earth's lightning capital gets 8,000 strikes per day

A lake in Venezuela the size of Connecticut sits under constant thunderstorms for most of the year, making it the lightning capital of Earth.

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Catatumbo Lightning captured on Oct. 31, 2015. (Wikipedia/Fernando Flores)

Lake Maracaibo in Venezuela was crowned "Earth's new lightning capital" by NASA in 2016. Why? The lake, about the size of Connecticut, gets an average of 297 thunderstorms per year.

Frequent storms occur as a result of its location along part of the Andes Mountains, where storms form at night as wind converges over the warm lake's surface, making for incredible video of nearly constant lightning.

Storms form and move over Lake Maracaibo on April 9, 2026. Lightning is indicated by the white and purple colors. (NOAA/CIRA)

On average, 8,000 lightning strikes are recorded over the lake each day.

Pesquisa FAPESP says that Spanish writer Lope de Vega wrote about the lake and its frequent lightning in his poem La dragontea, written in 1598. According to various sources, the lake once served as a lighthouse for boats in the Caribbean because it so often illuminated the sky at night.