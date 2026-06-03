Scientists discover ancient bird with enormous tail feathers for courtship

A recent study of the 121-million-year-old fossil shows the bird had tail feathers twice the length of its body.

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(A) The holotype specimen of Plumadraco, (B) a closer view of the body and, (C) a line drawing of the same portion of the body shown in B. (Image Credit: © 2026 Clark et al./PLoS One) © 2026 Clark et al./PLoS One

Scientists have identified a 121-million-year-old fossil as a new prehistoric bird species. A recent study described the extinct bird as about the size of a robin, with tail feathers twice the length of its body.

The bird, Plumadraco bankoorum, was a member of the enantiornithines, the most diverse group of birds during the Cretaceous period. According to experts, the species’ tail feathers are the proportionally longest tail feathers recorded from any enantiornithine bird.

Due to the bird’s unusually large tail feathers, referred to as rachis-dominated feathers (RDFs), researchers believe it likely used them as visual displays to attract a mate or communicate, rather than to fly. The feathers also end in racket-shaped tips, which contrast in shape from the background vegetation, causing the bird to stand out.

The experts believe this specific specimen was a male bird whose feathers served a similar purpose. However, they also note that additional information on tail musculature and nesting strategies is needed to further corroborate their interpretation.

An in-life restoration of Plumadraco. Illustration by Ville Sinkkonen. (Image credit: © 2026 Clark et al./PLoS One) Image credit: © 2026 Clark et al./PLoS One

The fossil was first discovered in northeastern China, specifically from the Jehol deposits of the Jiufotang Formation near Xiataizi Village. Scientists say the bird’s environment can be interpreted as a complex of lakes surrounded by forested wetlands with a temperate, seasonal climate.

Although much of the specimen is poorly preserved, the feathers are among the best-preserved examples of RDFs recovered, which allowed scientists to conduct a detailed examination of their structure. According to the study, exaggerated tails, such as those of the Plumadraco bankoorum, lead to more breeding success. Researchers say female mate choice may have influenced the evolution of bird appearance, which could explain the evolution of similar features.

(A) Photo of fossil specimen and (B) a corresponding line drawing. (Image credit: © 2026 Clark et al./PLoS One) © 2026 Clark et al./PLoS One

The fossil is currently housed in the Shandong Tianyu Museum of Nature. Its name, Plumadraco bankoorum, comes from the Latin words “pluma” and “draco,” translating to “feather dragon.”

Overall, these findings suggest that birds have been using their tail feathers as elaborate displays to show off from an early age in history, long before the appearance of modern birds.