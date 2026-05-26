This 'terrifying' fish will give you nightmares

The terrifying whitemargin stargazer can electrically shock threats and swallow prey whole.

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The whitemargin stargazer is not just any fish.

The stargazer fish is a strange-looking ambush predator that buries itself in sand and waits for prey to pass overhead, according to BBC Wildlife. When an unsuspecting fish or crustacean passes by, the stargazer opens its large mouth, creating a vacuum to suck in the creature and swallow it whole.

To lure their prey, some species also have a piece of skin growing out of their face that they can wiggle around to look like a tasty worm. When a fish goes in for a bite, it becomes the stargazer’s meal.

Whitemargin Stargazer, Uranoscopus sulphureus, Komodo National Park, Indonesia (Photo by Reinhard Dirscherlullstein bild via Getty Images) Photo by Reinhard Dirscherl\ullstein bild via Getty Images

The American Museum of Natural History described the “terrifying visage” of stargazer fish in a 2025 Facebook post. The stargazer, or Uranoscopus sulphureus, inhabits parts of the Indo-Pacific, and these ambush predators can reach lengths of 17.7 inches.

About 50 species of stargazers exist in the Uranoscopidae family around the world. According to The American Museum of Natural History, some species, including northern and southern stargazers, even have special organs behind their eyes that can create an electric charge of up to 50 volts to ward off threats, including humans.

Whitemargin Stargazer, Uranoscopus sulphureus, Komodo National Park, Indonesia (Photo by Reinhard Dirscherlullstein bild via Getty Images) Photo by Reinhard Dirscherl\ullstein bild via Getty Images

These unique fish also have their own special way of breathing. According to BBC Wildlife Magazine, stargazers breathe through their nostrils, instead of gills. Their nostrils and mouths are also lined with fleshy fringes to prevent them from filling with sand.

The term “stargazer” comes from the location of their bulging eyes, which look up at the stars. These fish’s light-brown color also allows them to camouflage in the sand.

Large pectoral fins help the flat-bodied stargazer shovel sand out of the way so it can bury itself, per the BBC. Some species also have venomous spines located above these fins that provide an extra level of protection from predators, or inflict a deadly wound on prey.

The whitemargin stargazer can pose a risk to humans who accidentally touch, step on or handle the fish. FishBase notes that the species' venomous shoulder spine can cause serious wounds.