California gray wolf is spotted in Sequoia National Park, marking historic return for species

The female wolf, known as BEY03F, is the first publicly known wolf in Sequoia National Park in over a century.

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A 3-year-old gray wolf known as BEY03F seen in Tulare County. (Image credit:California Department of Fish and Wildlife)

A 3-year-old female wolf that previously traveled to Los Angeles has been spotted in Sequoia National Park, California, marking a historic milestone for the species.

The wolf, known as BEY03F, is the first publicly known wolf in Sequoia National Park in over 100 years, reported the California Wolf Watch.

In February, she was documented in Los Angeles County after traveling nearly the length of the Sierra Nevada, marking the farthest south a gray wolf has been tracked in California.

According to John Marchwick, who wrote the California Wolf Watch Facebook post, she is looking for a mate and her own territory.

A 3-year-old gray wolf known as BEY03F seen in Tulare County, California. (Image credit:California Department of Fish and Wildlife)

BEY03F was born in 2023 to the former Beyem Seyo Pack in Plumas County, Northern California. In 2025, she dispersed 370 miles south of her natal pack.

In May 2025, she was collared in the Yowlumni Packs territory by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), so she could be tracked. On the CDFW Wolf Tracker, she is listed as Yowlumni Disperser, which refers to the pack’s territory she traveled to.

According to the CDFW, the gray wolf (Canis lupus) is a recovering endangered species protected under the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Federal Endangered Species Act and the California Endangered Species Acts (CESA). They were likely extirpated from California in the 1920s but have since returned on their own by dispersal of individuals from source populations in other states.

Since their 2011 return to California following the dispersal of Oregon wolf OR-7, at least 50 wolves are currently known to be in the state.