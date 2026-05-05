7-foot alligator caught trying to cross Florida highway

Sheriff's deputies in Florida helped wrangle a 7-foot alligator found jaywalking across a busy highway in Hillsborough County.

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May 1 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Florida helped wrangle a 7-foot alligator found jaywalking across a busy highway in Hillsborough County.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said on social mediathat deputies responded alongside a licensed trapper when the gator was reported attempting to cross the North Dale Mabry Highway.

"When your 'suspect' is 7 feet long and comes with 80 very sharp teeth... you call in backup," the post said.

The sheriff's office said the alligator's attempt at jaywalking "was safely shut down."

"Catch this wild moment on a future episode of COPS," the post joked.