NASA spacecraft captures stunning crescent views of Mars on way to asteroid belt

Psyche snapped a series of striking images as it flew past Mars for a gravity boost on its long journey to a metal-rich asteroid.

Copied

NASA’s Psyche mission was successfully launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Oct. 13 after being delayed due to poor weather conditions.

A NASA spacecraft has sent back striking new views of Mars as it continues its long journey toward the asteroid belt.

Psyche launched in 2023 on a mission to study the metal-rich asteroid named Psyche, which lies between Mars and Jupiter. Earlier this month, the spacecraft flew past Mars for a gravity assist that gave it a boost on the way to its final destination.

One of the most eye-catching images released by NASA is a compilation of photographs taken between May 2 and May 15 as Psyche approached Mars, showing how the spacecraft’s view of the planet changed during the flyby. The encounter on May 15 brought Psyche within about 2,800 miles of the Martian surface.

A compilation of images taken of Mars between May 2 and May 15 as Psyche approached the planet. (NASA JPL/Berkley)

"Because Psyche approached Mars from a high phase angle, the planet appeared as a thin crescent in the days running up to the close approach, lit by sunlight reflecting off its surface," NASA explained. As Psyche moved closer, it also captured more detailed views, including the south polar ice cap and wind-streaked craters.

Psyche also captured an image of the south polar cap of Mars, which is around 430 miles across and rich in water ice.

An image of the ice cap around the south pole of Mars. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU)

The spacecraft has now passed Mars and remains on track to arrive at its destination in the asteroid belt in August 2029.