Flash flood risk, drought relief to grow from Texas to Carolinas and Georgia

Repeated rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms will focus from Texas to the Carolinas, easing drought for some, but raising the risk of flash flooding and travel disruptions through the end of May.

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Heavy rain flooded parts of Beeville, Texas, on May 23, where police rescued a baby from a vehicle stranded in floodwaters. Officers warned drivers about the dangers of flooded roads.

A surge of tropical moisture interacting with a stalled front will trigger repeated rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms from Texas and Oklahoma to Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas through the remainder of May.

A front drifting southward will stall across the South this week as waves of low pressure track along it. The setup will produce widespread showers and thunderstorms capable of dumping 2-8 inches of rain across a broad area, with localized higher and lower totals. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ rainfall amount is 12 inches.

Repeated rounds of rain over the same locations could quickly overwhelm drainage systems and trigger flash flooding, especially in urban areas.

Because much of the region is dealing with conditions ranging from abnormally dry to exceptional drought, the rainfall will provide needed relief for agriculture and water supplies.

However, some storms may merge into torrential downpours as moisture from the Gulf, Caribbean and Atlantic is pulled northward. In areas where the heaviest rain persists, the risk of urban flooding and flash flooding along small streams and low-lying areas will increase, regardless of drought conditions.

Major metro areas at risk for travel delays and flash flooding include Atlanta, New Orleans and Mobile and Birmingham, Alabama.

Embedded with the drenching downpours will be locally gusty and severe thunderstorms. For example, some storms on Tuesday in eastern New Mexico and western and southern Texas may bring damaging hail and winds.

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Toward the end of the month, AccuWeather meteorologists will monitor an area from the western Caribbean to the southwestern Atlantic for possible tropical development.

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