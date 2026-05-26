Summerlike midweek surge in Northeast to be chased by more chill, even snowflakes this weekend

July-like warmth will briefly surge into the Northeast before a sharp cooldown brings showers, gusty storms and perhaps even wet snow to parts of the Appalachians and northern New England later this week.

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Drought conditions in the Carolinas, Virginia and Maryland are no longer just a brown map—They’re now impacting everyday life just as summer arrives.

Another burst of midsummerlike warmth will spread across the Northeast through Wednesday before sharply cooler Canadian air sweeps into the region later this week, evolving into a chance for rare late-May snowflakes in the highest elevations.

Tuesday through Wednesday — and possibly Thursday in some areas — may feature the warmest conditions in the Northeast for at least the next 10 days.

By midweek, highs are forecast to reach the low to mid-80s along much of the Interstate 95 corridor, while interior locations climb into the mid-70s to mid-80s.

Most areas from northern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey into New England will remain mainly dry through midweek, aside from spotty showers.

Farther south, steadier rain will persist from southern Ohio to the Pennsylvania-Maryland border and into southern New Jersey and areas farther south. That rain is expected to drift northward on Wednesday and may further assist with drought easement, following the soaking from the Memorial Day weekend.

From Thursday into Friday, the first of two surges of Canadian air will sweep across the region.

The impact of the late-week cold push will be twofold. The first will be to shove the steady rain in the Ohio Valley and lower part of the mid-Atlantic well off to the south. The second will be to bring cooler and less humid air into the region.

Highs in the 80s will largely give way to temperatures in the 60s and 70s on Thursday and Friday. Cities such as Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Richmond, Virginia, may hold onto warmer conditions Thursday with more sunshine before the cooler air settles in by Friday.

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A much stronger surge of cool air will plunge into the Northeast over the weekend, accompanied by spotty showers and thunderstorms, some capable of producing gusty winds and small hail.

In the ridges and peaks of the Adirondacks, Green Mountains and White Mountains, wet snowflakes could mix with the rain from Friday night into Saturday.

As the pattern evolves over the weekend, an area of steady rain will develop over Maine on Saturday.

If the sky clears and winds become calm Saturday night, farther west in the Northeast, some of the coldest interior valleys could become frosty. However, frost damage currently appears unlikely in established growing areas.

Additional temperature ups and downs are forecast during the first couple of weeks of June, but there are also no signs of a long-lasting heat wave.

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