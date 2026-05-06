Tow truck driver in Canada goes viral after rescuing moose stuck in ice

A stranded moose in Saskatchewan got an unusual ride to safety after a tow truck driver used his flatbed, a sling and some neighborly help to pull the exhausted animal free.

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A tow truck driver was out on the job when he spotted a moose trapped in a frozen waterway in Canada. He put his job on hold to help free the exhausted animal from the icy waters.

A tow truck driver in Saskatchewan, Canada, is going viral after turning an ordinary service call into a rescue for a stranded moose.

Clint Gottinger, owner of Rebel Towing, said he spotted the animal stuck in the ice near a junction not far from his house and knew the wait for his customers would have to continue.

“I thought, 'everyone is gonna have to wait. I have to help this guy. I can’t stand to see him suffer. We gotta get him out,'” Gottinger told AccuWeather National Reporter Ali Reid.

A young moose that was found stranded in Saskatchewan, Canada. (Rebel Towing)

The exhausted moose, later named Rebel, was trapped in a frozen waterway. Using his flatbed truck, a sling and help from neighbors, the driver worked to pull the animal free.

“He was so tired and exhausted. He just sat there waiting patiently,” Gottinger said.

A moose hitching a ride on a tow truck after being saved from the ice. (Rebel Towing)

Once the moose was out, the rescue took another unexpected turn. Gottinger called his wife for help.

“I said, 'Honey, bring out some blankets. I’ve got a moose on my truck.'”

The moose spent the next few days recovering before disappearing by Monday morning. During that time, Gottinger said the animal had calmed enough to accept some affection.

“He would let me go up and scratch his chin and rub his nose and his ears. He liked that; he would turn his head," Gottinger said.

Even the motorists waiting on their own tow trucks reportedly did not mind the delay.

“Hopefully, he comes back because he still has a tow bill!”