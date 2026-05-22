State of Emergency declared for Utah drought after 'no-pack' winter

After a winter with record low snowpack, and continued dry weather since, the governor of Utah has declared a state of emergency because of the drought.

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Utah’s worsening drought conditions have prompted Gov. Spencer Cox to declare a state of emergency as water managers warn of historically low snowfall, record spring heat, shrinking irrigation supplies, heightened wildfire danger and continued strain on the Great Salt Lake and Colorado River.

The governor of Utah declared a state of emergency Thursday as worsening drought threatens a broader water crisis affecting public safety, agriculture, power generation, ecosystems and daily life.

Water levels remain low at Lake Powell in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area on April 30, 2026, near Big Water, Utah. As drought conditions in the Southwest worsen, there are concerns the reservoir could drop below dead pool, when hydroelectric power generation at Glen Canyon Dam would no longer be possible. The flight for aerial photography was provided by LightHawk. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The state's snowpack was dubbed "no-pack" this winter after ending the season at a record-low snowfall percentage. Precipitation for the state has been half to three-quarters of the historical average since April 1. Most of the state, 61 percent, is in an extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The last time that happened was August 2022.

"We can’t control the weather, but we can control the tap," Gov. Cox said, calling for conservation measures across all sectors.

Under the new emergency advisory, local water districts are asking residents to reduce outdoor water use. Salt Lake City has asked for a 20 percent reduction. Agricultural interests have already had their water allotments decreased, including the governor's farm, which had its production cut in half.

The declaration will help farms and communities with loans and other assistance.

Crews work to extend a boat ramp at Bullfrog Marina at Lake Powell, where water levels remain low in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area on April 30, 2026, in Lake Powell, Utah. The flight for aerial photography was provided by LightHawk. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

"For much of the state," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tom Kines explained, "It’s been since October that they had a month of precipitation above the historical average."

The forecast isn't good. While the weather pattern over the summer might lead to more numerous thundershowers, especially during July and into August, it probably won’t be enough to end the drought since the rainfall deficit is large, Kines said.