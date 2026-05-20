It’s nearly Memorial Day, but this national park just got buried in snow

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer, but in Rocky Mountain National Park, a snowstorm has it looking more like winter.

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A plow truck clearing snow on the road at Rainbow Curve, taken on the morning of May 19, 2026. (Rocky Mountain National Park)

Summerlike weather has made an appearance across much of the United States recently, but winter is not done with the high country in Colorado.

Rocky Mountain National Park was coated in heavy snow to start the week, with more than a foot reported in the higher elevations.

"It's May 18 and winter is back in Rocky Mountain National Park," the park posted on Facebook.

Plow crews were sent out, and roads that are usually busy this time of year were shut down because of the wintry weather, including part of U.S. 34. It is unclear when the road will reopen.

Snow falling in Rocky Mountain National Park on May 18, 2026. (Rocky Mountain National Park)

Daytime temperatures will gradually climb heading into Memorial Day weekend, which should help melt some of the snow and allow U.S. 34, also known as Trail Ridge Road, to reopen.

Even so, hikers should still be prepared for snow and ice on trails, especially in shaded areas where slippery spots can linger longer.

Campers should also prepare for winterlike cold at night, as temperatures are forecast to dip to near or below freezing through the holiday weekend.