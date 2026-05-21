Melanoma survivor shares warning for Don’t Fry Day: ‘I changed everything’

As Memorial Day weekend approaches, experts say sunscreen, skin checks and monitoring the UV Index can help lower the risk of dangerous sun exposure.

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As millions of people prepare to spend Memorial Day weekend outdoors, a melanoma survivor is sharing a warning she wishes she had understood sooner: Skin cancer does not always look obvious.

Brittanny Groover was diagnosed with melanoma at 27 years old after years of tanning, sun exposure and skipping sunscreen.

“In my mind, I never really thought that a mole could be cancer, something that was just flat on my skin,” Groover told AccuWeather. “And so when I found out that I had skin cancer and it was basically a freckle that had just spread flat across my skin, it just baffled me that it wasn't a big lump.”

Her story comes ahead of Don’t Fry Day on May 22, a national reminder to protect skin from harmful ultraviolet radiation before the unofficial start of summer.

Brittanny Groover during treatment. (Image credit: Brittanny Groover)

Groover said she knew she had spent years putting her skin at risk, but the warning signs were easy to dismiss.

“I knew in the back of my mind that I was a good candidate for getting skin cancer because I had grown up laying out by the pool, laying in tanning beds, and I had basically been addicted to being tan my entire life,” Groover said.

Chief of Mohs Micrographic and Dermatologic Surgery Dr. Jesse Lewin said that is part of what makes melanoma and other skin cancers dangerous. In the early stages, they may not appear alarming.

“Early-stage melanomas, and other types of skin cancers too, don't look particularly threatening,” Lewin told AccuWeather. “So it's not uncommon that it just looked like a little mole to her.”

"Even on cloudy days, 80% of the UV rays can get to your skin." Chief of Mohs Micrographic and Dermatologic Surgery Dr. Jesse Lewin

Lewin said people should pay attention to anything on their skin that is new or changing.

“Anything new or changing on your skin should raise a red flag,” Lewin said.

One common misconception, Lewin said, is that melanoma affects only older adults.

“That’s not true for a couple of reasons. One, your teens and twenties are when we accumulate a lot of the DNA damage from sun exposure that predisposes you to melanoma later in life,” Lewin said.

Sun protection is not only important on hot, sunny summer days. Lewin said ultraviolet radiation can still reach the skin even when the weather feels cooler or the sky is cloudy.

Brittanny Groover with sunscreen and hats. (Image credit: Brittanny Groover)

“Even on cloudy days, 80% of the UV rays can get to your skin,” Lewin said. “We see people get burns during skiing or other winter activities. So we're more concerned about how much ultraviolet radiation is getting to you.”

That is why experts recommend checking the AccuWeather UV Index regularly, especially before spending long periods of time outside. A high UV Index means skin can burn more quickly, even if temperatures do not feel extreme.

Lewin said many people also underestimate how much sunscreen is needed to be protected.

“You really need almost a shot glass full of sunscreen reapplied every two hours to adequately protect yourself from the sun,” Lewin said.

For Groover, the diagnosis changed how she thinks about sun exposure, sunscreen and protecting her family.

“I've been doing it all wrong. I never wore sunscreen. I was always obsessed with the sun. And now I'm doing the same exact thing to my son that my mom did with me. And I changed everything,” Groover said.

Experts say the best defense against melanoma is catching it early. That means regular skin checks, daily sun protection and watching the UV Index, even on cloudy days.