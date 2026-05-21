Southern California wildfires force evacuations, and one is threatening a nuclear facility

Evacuations remain in place for fires burning in Ventura and Riverside counties. The Sandy Fire in Simi Valley is burning near the Santa Susana Field Laboratory, a former nuclear reactor site, raising air quality concerns.

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A fast-moving brush fire in Simi Valley, California, grew to more than 800 acres on May 18, destroying at least one home as crews battled the rapidly spreading flames.

Gusty winds and hot, dry weather are fueling the explosive growth of California wildfires this week, causing thousands to flee their homes and residents to mask up due to poor air quality.

Evacuations remain in place for fires burning in Ventura and Riverside counties. The Sandy Fire in Simi Valley is burning near the Santa Susana Field Laboratory, a former nuclear reactor site, raising air quality concerns.

Fine particle pollution levels have prompted California health officials to issue air quality alerts for parts of Southern California, including portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Residents who see smoke in their communities are being urged to remain indoors, avoid intense outdoor activity and wear an N95 mask outside.

Fire crews try to keep Sandy Fire from reaching former nuclear reactor site

The Sandy Fire started on May 18 in Simi Valley, California, and has grown to more than 2,215 acres as of May 21. The fire is 30% contained.

Evacuation orders and warnings remain in place along the southern end of Simi Valley and in surrounding communities, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

A water tanker drops water while firefighters walk below, as the Sandy Fire approaches, Tuesday, May 19, 2026, in Simi Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Caroline Brehman)

Due to the Sandy Fire’s proximity to the Santa Susana Field Laboratory, a former nuclear reactor and rocket testing facility, officials are conducting air quality monitoring around the fire perimeter.

“Monitoring equipment has been proactively deployed to establish background air quality readings and to help assess conditions should the fire advance further into the area,” according to CAL Fire. “At this time, the fire has not crossed into the Field Laboratory property.”

Nuclear cleanup continues more than 50 years after a nuclear reactor mishap at the Rocketdyne site. Fire crews are prioritizing the protection of the facility and the surrounding communities.

Bain Fire threatens animal shelter

The Bain Fire, burning in Jurupa Valley in Riverside County, started on May 19 and has burned nearly 1,500 acres with 30% containment. Photos and video from Riverside County show heavy smoke and an orange-tinted sky.

Bain Fire turns sky orange in California

The fire has destroyed an unknown number of structures and continues to threaten homes, with multiple communities under evacuation orders or warnings.

Animal control officials evacuated animals from the Western Riverside Animal Shelter on Tuesday as the fire threatened the facility.

The Verona Fire, also in Riverside County, quickly grew to 600 acres and is 38% contained.

Man rescued during Santa Rosa Island Fire after writing SOS on charred earth

Meanwhile, off the coast of California on Santa Rosa Island, a fire has consumed more than 17,500 acres.

Numerous media outlets have speculated that the fire was inadvertently started by a 67-year-old man who became stranded on the island after his boat became stuck on the rocky shoreline. The U.S. Coast Guard said the fire was started by a person, but the exact cause remains under investigation.

A 67-year-old man who was rescued on Santa Rosa Island with "S.O.S." spelled out on the charred landscape. (Coast Guard Air Station Ventura)

The man was rescued after spending a night on the island, with helicopters capturing footage of him next to the emergency message “SOS” inscribed on the burned landscape.

The island, home to Channel Islands National Park, remains closed until further notice.

The fire has destroyed two historic structures on the island, including the Johnson’s Lee Equipment Shed and Wreck Line Camp Cabin.