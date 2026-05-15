Lightning-sparked Texas wildfire destroys buildings, damages railroad

The Hunggate Fire in the Texas Panhandle spread quickly on Thursday after dry lightning and strong winds sparked a series of wildfires in the region.

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This drone video from storm chaser Jordan Hall shows a railroad going up in flames during a wildfire in Canyon, Texas, in the early morning of May 15.

A lightning-sparked wildfire fanned by strong winds has destroyed several buildings and badly damaged a railroad in Canyon, Texas.

The Hunggate Fire started Thursday afternoon in the Texas Panhandle and had burned 14,000 acres by Friday morning. It was 40% contained, according to InciWeb.

"At approximately 4:30 p.m., a storm cell came over the area of Randall County, creating dry [lightning] which started a series of wildfires throughout the area," the agency said on its website.

InciWeb also said gusts from the thunderstorm created "erratic" fire behavior.

Evacuation orders were initially issued for the area but have since been lifted.

A building that was destroyed by the Hunggate Fire in Canyon, Texas. (Jordan Hall/SevereStudios)

Video from the scene on Friday morning showed the immediate devastation, including damage to nearby buildings and a railroad that had been set on fire.

Heavy equipment is being used to build containment lines while fire crews are working to protect structures and knock down hot spots.

Other lightning-sparked wildfires in the region include the Line Fire, which has burned 23,000 acres; the Shifty Fire, which has burned 5,000 acres; and the Crooked Cook Fire, which has burned 1,500 acres.