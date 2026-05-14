Hiker caught in avalanche airlifted to hospital

Search and rescue teams found the hiker had "several injuries" and called for helicopter assistance.

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A photo shows a helicopter used to transport an injured hiker near Mount Borah, Idaho to a hospital on May 10, 2026. (Photo Credit: Custer County Sheriff-Idaho | Facebook)

A hiker in Idaho was rescued by helicopter on Sunday after being caught in an avalanche, officials said.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office said dispatchers were notified at around 2:43 p.m. Sunday that an injured hiker had been caught in an avalanche near Mount Borah, and Custer County Search and Rescue responded.

Search and rescue teams found the hiker had "several injuries" and called for helicopter assistance. An Idaho National Guard TALON96 was dispatched from Gowen Field, and hoisted the hiker off the mountain.

The hiker was transported to an awaiting Mackay Ambulance for immediate assessment. The patient was then flown to a hospital by the Life Flight Network.

"As the recreation season goes in to full swing, we would like to remind everyone to be prepared, travel in groups and carry a device such as a Garmin to help notify us in case things go wrong," the sheriff's office said.

Reporting by TMX