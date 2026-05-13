Valley fever, driven by the weather, may kill 1,000 people each year

The infection can be deadly and is driven by a particular type of fungus which lives in the southwestern United States.

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Valley fever is an illness not often heard of unless you live in a dry climate like a desert. How do people contract this illness? Let’s find out!

The weather helps drive the spread of an often-misdiagnosed infection, which kills as many as 1,000 people per year.

Valley fever (coccidioidomycosis) is a lung infection caused by spores from the fungus Coccidioides, which lives in soil in the southwestern United States and south-central Washington state.

A 2005 study of Coccidioidomycosis in Phoenix found that the disease is influenced by the local climate. The study concluded, "On average, peaks in exposure to the fungal spores occur in June to July and in October to November, consistent with the drier and dustier months of the year. Fewer exposures occur in February, March, August and September, consistent with the timing of the wetter and less dusty months."

Dust storms can spur outbreaks of the ailment, and research says increasing dust storms from the 1990s into the 2000s could be making things worse.

Estimated areas with coccidioidomycosis (Valley Fever) in the United States. (CDC)

In 2025, research indicated that the forecasting of valley fever was possible 10 to 30 days in advance, based on forecast weather conditions.

Because the most common symptoms include a cough and fever, the infection is often misdiagnosed. People who are over 60 are most at risk. Although these methods haven't been proven to prevent it, people living in these areas should stay inside during dust storms and avoid breathing dust outside by wearing an N95 mask.

Jennifer Head gathers a sample from a rodent hole in the Carrizo Plain National Monument in Santa Margarita, CA on September 22, 2023. Approximately thirty percent of rodent holes in the area have coccidioidomycosis. Valley Fever, or coccidioidomycosis, is a fungus that develops below the undisturbed surface of soils in hot, dry areas in the western United States. The fungus, when inhaled in dust, can cause longterm and sometimes severe health issues. If the fungus disseminates beyond the lungs, it can cause cocci meningitis, resulting in paralysis and neurological issues. As the climate warms and becomes drier, the fungus, which can also infect animals, could spread to new areas of the country. (Photo by Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

In 2019, AccuWeather interviewed the mother of Guierre Walton, a 26-year-old from Las Vegas, who battled a devastating case of valley fever for more than a year before dying from the infection. The same year, AccuWeather reporters also spoke to Dr. Roberta DeLuca, who contracted valley fever when a dust storm hit an airport in Phoenix in 2012. Seven years later, her health was still impacted, and she became severely ill, barely escaping death.

The only test for the infection is a laboratory blood test that looks for Coccidioides antibodies or antigens. Treatment with antifungal medication is needed for those who do not recover on their own. The infection does not spread from person to person, but people and animals in the same area can breathe in the same fungal spores from the environment.

Average incidence of reported Valley fever per 100,000 people, by county, during 2011 to 2017. (CDC)

Nationwide, over the past few years, the CDC says that about 20,000 cases are reported per year, mostly in Southern California and Arizona, but valley fever is often underdiagnosed or misdiagnosed, so the true number of cases may be 10 to 18 times that. And while CDC data indicates that approximately 200 people die from the infection each year, the true number is estimated to be between 700 and 1,100 people per year.