Sandy Fire threatens homes, triggers evacuations near Simi Valley, California

Over 10,000 homes are under mandatory evacuation orders as the Sandy Fire in Ventura County, California, spreads amid dry weather conditions.

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A fast-moving brush fire in Simi Valley, California, grew to more than 800 acres on May 18, destroying at least one home as crews battled the rapidly spreading flames.

A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuations in Southern California after the Sandy Fire broke out late Monday morning and quickly spread toward homes near Simi Valley. More than 10,000 homes are under evacuation orders.

The Sandy Fire had burned 1,386 acres by Tuesday morning and was 5% contained, according to Cal Fire. It is burning about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, with smoke drifting across the area. Some smoke is also associated with the nearby Santa Rosa Island Fire.

"More than 750 firefighters are assigned to the incident and continue working aggressively to strengthen containment lines and protect threatened communities," the Ventura County Fire Department said.

Aircraft and helicopters have been dropping water and fire retardant to help keep the flames from overrunning neighborhoods. People in Simi Valley were also seen using garden hoses to help protect their property from the approaching flames.

Sandy Fire erupts near Simi Valley, California

In addition to mandatory evacuation orders, officials have also issued evacuation warnings for nearby areas, meaning there is a potential threat to life and property.

"Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should leave now," Cal Fire said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Dry weather and low humidity are expected to remain in place through the end of the week, with afternoon wind gusts of 20-25 mph likely to continue through Friday. Those conditions could make it harder for crews to gain ground on the fire. Public reports on Monday also described the fire as wind-driven and threatening homes.