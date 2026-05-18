Man rescued from Santa Rosa Island amid fire; SOS written on charred landscape

The human-caused wildfire has burned more than 16,000 acres on Santa Rosa Island, with the U.S. Coast Guard rescuing a man who became stranded and used the charred landscape to write an emergency message.

Copied

The Santa Rosa Island Fire on May 15, 2026. (Photo Credit: U.S. Wildland Fire Service)

A wildfire burning on Santa Rosa Island in Channel Islands National Park has destroyed several historic buildings, forced the island to close and sent smoke drifting into parts of Southern California.

The Santa Rosa Island Fire was first reported Friday afternoon and had burned 16,600 acres Tuesday. It remained 0% contained, according to InciWeb.

Numerous media outlets have speculated that the fire was inadvertently started by a 67-year-old man who became stranded on the island after his boat became stuck on the rocky shoreline. The U.S. Coast Guard issued a statement that the fire was started by a person, but the exact cause remains under investigation.

The man was rescued after spending a night on the island, with helicopters capturing footage of him next to the emergency message “SOS” inscribed on the burned landscape.

A 67-year-old man who was rescued on Santa Rosa Island with "S.O.S." spelled out on the charred landscape. (Coast Guard Air Station Ventura)

"A combination of wind and terrain are the primary drivers of the activity," InciWeb said on its website. "Strong northeast winds, typical of a Santa Ana wind event, produced wind gusts over 30 mph on the island."

The Santa Rosa Island Fire on May 15, 2026. (Photo Credit: U.S. Wildland Fire Service)

"Aircraft flew over the island to assess the potential for water drops by air tankers but with the strong winds, those water drops would have still been ineffective," Inciweb said on Monday.

Santa Rosa Island has been closed as the National Park Service and fire crews work to contain the blaze.

At least two historic structures on the island have been destroyed. The fire is also burning near the South Point Lighthouse, though it remains unclear whether the landmark has been damaged.

"It’s important to note that firefighters are working closely with Channel Islands National Park staff to ensure the protection of cultural assets and sites, along with the island’s unique plant and animal habitat," InciWeb said. "Six plant species are found on Santa Rosa Island and nowhere else in the world."

Smoke from the Santa Rosa Island Fire has spread across the region and into parts of Southern California, including Los Angeles. The smoke may create hazy conditions and poorer air quality until the fire is brought under control.