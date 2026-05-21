Storms to bring beneficial rain to Plains, Southeast at the risk of flooding, damaging winds

Wet and stormy conditions will be the norm into early next week as rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms move through large swaths of the Plains and Southeast

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Bernie Rayno takes a look at the areas that could receive rain and storms.

A soggy and stormy pattern will take shape across central and southern portions of the nation through the Memorial Day holiday weekend, threatening travel and outdoor plans with the likelihood of storms containing downpours and gusty winds.

"Showers and thunderstorms that can occur on a daily basis will put outdoor plans in jeopardy and lead to a localized flooding risk," warned AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.

The biggest threat from flooding downpours will be in eastern Texas and the Mississippi Valley, where thunderstorms can recur in the same areas over multiple days. It is in this zone that the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of a foot of rain can occur.

A much larger area across the southern and western Plains can experience thunderstorms with damaging winds, hail and even isolated tornadoes, imperiling some outdoor observances into the Memorial Day weekend.

Flash flood risk extends from Houston to Memphis

The biggest hazard will be flooding, as a rich flow of moisture from the Caribbean and Gulf will help fuel the slow-moving and repetitive showers and storms.

In total, rounds of thunderstorms can bring an additional 4-8 inches over much of eastern Texas into central and western Louisiana, including the Houston metropolitan area and Golden Triangle region encompassing Beaumont, Orange and Port Arthur, Texas.

Episodes of heavy rain have already been occurring over the last few days. For example, as of late Thursday morning, Corpus Christi, Texas, had already received about 3 inches of rain from three rounds of crawling, drenching thunderstorms since Tuesday.

A much larger area, spanning from central Texas and Oklahoma east throughout the entire Southeast and north through the Ohio Valley, is expected to see at least an inch of rain.

The timing is certainly inconvenient for outdoor activities over the holiday weekend, but the rain will be a net positive for many. According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday morning, much of the Southeast and large swaths of the South Central states are in drought conditions, with it classified as "extreme" or "exceptional" in some areas.

Severe storm risk to meander the Plains into the weekend

Following an outbreak of severe thunderstorms that brought destructive winds, large hailstones and tornadoes to the Midwest and parts of the Northeast earlier in the week, the risk of powerful thunderstorms will shift back to the Plains for the next several days.

Into Thursday evening, the area at risk for these storms encompasses the High Plains from eastern Colorado south to western Texas then points to the east toward the Mississippi River.

Hail at least the size of ping-pong balls is the biggest risk for the first day of severe weather, but storms can also produce strong winds which can bring down tree limbs and power lines, as well as stir up dust clouds that can move swiftly across the parched landscape.

The severe weather risk area will shrink significantly on Friday over the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles, with the largest city under the threat being Amarillo, Texas. Once again, hail and damaging winds appear to be the biggest concerns.

Finally, on Saturday, a bigger area extending all across western and southern Texas, including the Hill Country and cities of Brownsville, Lubbock and San Antonio will be in the core threat zone for the first day of the holiday weekend. Hail, strong winds and flooding downpours will be the biggest risk, but a few isolated tornadoes will still be possible.

The severe weather threat is forecast to be limited on Sunday and Memorial Day, in part due to the limited amount of moisture across the region.

When will dry and quieter weather return?

While the rain is just what the doctor ordered in much of this drought-stricken region, as the calendar shifts toward summer, many will be pining to get outside. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that it could be hard to do for the rest of the month.

"The pattern will not be in any rush to change across parts of the central and eastern United States into next week," said Buckingham. "Moisture will continue to be funneled northward out of the Gulf for an extended stretch of time, providing the fuel necessary for more downpours."

Even beyond Memorial Day through next week, the AccuWeather forecast calls for more locally heavy showers and thunderstorms from Texas through the Southeast.

In general, however, the rain will not be enough to break the drought. "Parts of the mid-Atlantic, the Carolinas and the central Gulf Coast can pick up a couple of inches of rain," said AccuWeather's Lead Long Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok. "However, more is needed."

"The drought will remain, and the fire threat can return," added Pastelok.

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