It will feel more like Thanksgiving than Memorial Day weekend in parts of the Northeast

A sharp drop in temperature will have it feeling more like late November than late May in part of the Northeast following a spell of record-setting heat.

Copied

After dealing with summerlike temperatures for the beginning of the week, cooler weather will follow for the Northeast heading into Memorial Day weekend with parts of the mid-Atlantic getting rain.

The Northeast has been dealing with a serious case of weather whiplash over the last few weeks, with temperatures wildly swinging between record highs and lows. The ride will last through the weekend, with temperatures more typical of November replacing recent summerlike heat, say AccuWeather meteorologists.

"The seemingly endless temperature roller coaster this spring will continue through the Memorial Day holiday with another sharp cooldown across the northeastern quarter of the nation," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson.

High temperatures in the 90s as recently as Wednesday along the Interstate 95 corridor in the mid-Atlantic states were replaced by 50s and 60s by Thursday afternoon with that cool air likely to have staying power and even intensify over the next several days.

In Philadelphia, following the season's first heat wave and a 98-degree day on Tuesday, which was the highest reading ever recorded in May, the mercury was slated to be stuck in the 50s all day on Saturday, with an AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature in the 40s due to the expected rain and wind. These conditions are more typical of Thanksgiving than Memorial Day weekend.

Put another way, the weather on Saturday in Philadelphia will be more typical of Thanksgiving than of the Memorial Day weekend.

Recently, State College, Pennsylvania, has gone from a 49-degree high temperature on May 14, an all-time low for the date, to a near-record 90 degrees four days later on May 18. This Saturday, a forecast high of 48 would be the lowest ever recorded on that day by 3 degrees and conditions more typical of late November.

Reliable records have been kept in Philadelphia since 1872 and in State College since 1893.

"For some areas across the interior of Pennsylvania where there is a steady rain falling all day Saturday, RealFeel Temperatures may struggle to reach 40," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

The impetus for the cool air, as has been the case with the last several rounds of cool weather, was a strong cold front that has ushered in a cool Canadian air mass. With strong areas of high pressure anchored near Atlantic Canada and off the East Coast, the chilly air will not be in a hurry to exit.

Recent cold spells have also been accompanied by a threat of frosts and freezes, and this one will be no different. Near or subfreezing temperatures are expected to threaten sensitive vegetation in parts of upstate New York and northern New England for Friday and Saturday mornings, perhaps the last widespread event of the season.

Farther south, while no frosts or freezes are expected, the chilly weather combined with rain will put a damper on pool openings and beach days through the Memorial Day holiday on Monday. It has also taken its toll on early-season plants.

"This persistent pattern of major temperature swings has clearly wreaked havoc on plants and agriculture across the Northeast, as the region has gone from record-breaking heat to hard freezes, then back to leaf-withering heat and now another chilly stretch," Anderson said.

In this April 14, 2010 photo, blossoms prepare to bloom on a Cortland apple branch at Lookout Farm in Natick, Massachusetts. An upcoming frost could affect fruit trees in the Upper Midwest and Northeast. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Ironically, the warmest weather of the holiday weekend in the Northeast will end up being in the same areas that can start a few days with frosty weather, northern New York and New England, where high temperatures could reach 70 in many areas before cooler, wetter weather arrives by Sunday and Monday.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

•Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

So, when can the entire region expect to warm up again? The answer is from the middle of the new week and beyond, when the mercury should rebound close to late-May averages, which are mostly in the mid- to upper 70s.

Despite the expected warming trend to end the month, summertime weather lovers should not expect record heat in the 90s again for some time.

"Sneaky cold fronts are expected to continue dropping southward from eastern Canada from late May through mid-June," said AccuWeather Lead Long Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok. "This will largely knock down any attempt at prolonged warm periods for the Northeast."

Astronomical summer officially arrives in the Northeast and the rest of the Northern Hemisphere at 4:24 a.m. EDT on Sunday, June 21.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.