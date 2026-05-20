What a meteorologist says every storm shelter should have

From weather radios to crowbars, the essentials go beyond what most people keep on hand — and some of the most effective shelters cost less than $1,000.

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When you live in a tornado-prone area but don’t have thousands of dollars to shell out for a traditional storm shelter, there are alternatives, as Patrina Coverdell can tell you.

When a tornado warning is approaching, the worst time to realize your storm shelter is missing something critical is after the door closes behind you.

That moment of dread is avoidable. The key is preparation because tornadoes can strike day or night, any month of the year, and within minutes of a warning being issued.

"While making preparations for a tornado shelter, it is strongly recommended to stock the shelter with essential emergency supplies well before an emergency strikes," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Glenny said. "Some items can be grabbed on the way to the shelter, but the majority of supplies should be stored there in advance."

Camryn Dean,7, plays in the newly built tornado shelter behind her mother's rebuilt home in the heart of what was once nothing but debris and destroyed homes after a tornado hit the neighborhood almost one year ago on May 19, 2012, in Joplin, Missouri. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The most critical supplies include water (at least one gallon per person), nonperishable food, flashlights with extra batteries, a first aid kit, and a weather radio.

That weather radio earns its place at the top of the list. When power fails, and cell service goes down, NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards broadcasts official warnings, watches and forecasts around the clock, making it one of the most dependable tools in any shelter.

A "Weatheradio Handheld Receiver" (left) and a "Hazard Alert Radio" (right-background). (Photo by DAVID BREWSTER/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

If space allows, consider adding a portable phone charger, a whistle, gloves, bike helmets, a bucket, a trash bag and basic sanitation items. A crowbar or pry bar can prove invaluable if debris blocks the exit after a storm passes.

@accuweather Close call! 🌪️ An Oklahoma couple and their pets ran to the cellar just seconds before a tornado hit their home in Ponca City. ♬ original sound - AccuWeather

Not every storm shelter looks the same, and some of the most effective ones started as something else entirely.

Manufactured shelters are commercially available, but ingenuity and a tight budget have led some people toward creative solutions. In central Missouri, Patrina Coverdell buried a $900 septic tank, reinforced it with wood beams and added Wi-Fi and a port-a-potty.

"We'd been racking our brains for years trying to figure out how to build an affordable but safe shelter," Coverdell told AccuWeather.

In Kentucky, two men repurposed an old van by burying it underground to create a storm shelter ahead of a severe weather outbreak.

Traditional storm shelters can cost you an exorbitant amount of money, so people are finding increasingly creative ways to keep their homes and property safe during severe weather.

Even a fully stocked shelter has blind spots.

"Often forgotten, people should also consider storing important documentation in a waterproof container. This may include identification, spare keys and cash in small bills, in case power outages or storm damage limit access to banks or electronic payment systems after the storm passes," Glenny said.

And once the shelter is stocked, the work isn't finished.

"It is also recommended to periodically inspect supplies stored within the shelter. Checking to ensure stored water and nonperishable food remain in good condition can help prevent issues during an emergency," Glenny said.