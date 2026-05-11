Why sheltering under an overpass during severe weather is dangerous

Seeking shelter under an overpass puts you at greater risk of being killed or seriously injured by flying debris from powerful winds. It also increases the risk of crashes.

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The storm chaser convinced drivers to move out from beneath the overpass and clear the way for drivers during a hailstorm near Dublin, Texas, on May 10.

Drivers caught in hail or a tornado warning may make quick shelter decisions that can have dangerous consequences, including pulling under a highway overpass.

A recent video from a Texas storm chaser shows dozens of vehicles parked under an overpass as hail rains down on a highway in Dublin, Texas.

Drivers using a highway over pass in Dublin, Texas to shelter from a severe thunderstorm on Sunday, May 10, 2026. (Image credit: Chad Casey via Storyful)

According to the National Weather Service, many people mistakenly believe a highway overpass provides protection from severe weather.

“In reality, an overpass may be one of the worst places to seek shelter from a tornado,” the NWS said. “Seeking shelter under an overpass puts you at greater risk of being killed or seriously injured by flying debris from the powerful tornadic winds … In addition to the debris that can injure you, the winds under an overpass are channeled and could easily blow you or carry you out from under the overpass and throw you hundreds of yards.”

Transportation officials warn that parking under an overpass is not only dangerous but could also lead to a fine. It can block first responders, slow or bring traffic to a complete stop and increase the risk of crashes.

If caught on the road during a tornado-warned storm, travelers should avoid stopping under bridges or overpasses. The NWS recommends getting to a sturdy building or storm shelter if there is time. If no shelter is available, lie flat in a ditch, ravine or low-lying culvert and cover your head to protect yourself from flying debris. If those options are not available, stay in the vehicle, buckle the seat belt, lower yourself below window level and cover your head with your hands or a blanket.