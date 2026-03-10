Nighttime tornadoes are 2.5 times more deadly: 6 dangerous myths to stop believing

Nighttime tornadoes are nearly twice as deadly as daytime storms, with the Southeast facing the highest risk and manufactured homes accounting for a disproportionate share of fatalities.

When many people picture a tornado, they imagine a towering funnel under a bright afternoon sky. However, some of the most dangerous tornadoes strike after dark. Nighttime tornadoes are not only harder to see, they are significantly more deadly and widely misunderstood.

Here’s what the science shows.

Myth 1: “A tornado at night is no different than during the day.”

A tornado west of Fairview, Oklahoma seen on Thursday, March 6, 2026. (Image credit: Fairview Emergency Management)

That’s not true. Tornadoes that occur at night are far more likely to be deadly than those that happen during daylight hours.

A 2022 study published in Weather, Climate, and Society found that nocturnal tornadoes are nearly twice as likely to result in fatalities compared to daytime tornadoes. The danger increases even more after midnight. Tornadoes that occur between midnight and sunrise are about 2.5 times more deadly than those that strike during the day.

Researchers point to several factors behind this heightened risk. People are often asleep and less likely to receive or respond quickly to warnings. Visibility is reduced, making tornadoes harder to confirm and avoid. Communication and response efforts can also be more challenging overnight.

Myth 2: “Tornado Alley is the most dangerous place for nighttime tornadoes.”

Mark Sexton kisses his daughters dog after it was pulled out of the debris of his parent's house following the tornado that struck the neighborhood of Sunshine Hills on May 17 in London, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images)

While the Plains are famous for tornadoes, the Southeast is actually the nation’s hotspot for deadly nighttime tornadoes.

States including Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas and Kentucky consistently record some of the highest numbers of overnight tornado fatalities. The region experiences frequent nocturnal severe weather, particularly during the cooler months and early spring. In addition, higher population density in some areas and a greater percentage of vulnerable housing increase the overall risk.

The combination of frequent overnight storms and exposure makes the Southeast especially susceptible to deadly nighttime events.

A map showing the states with the highest number of nighttime tornado fatalities, including Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Myth 3: “If something’s wrong, my phone will wake me up.”

Relying on a single device can be risky.

Smartphones are powerful tools for receiving emergency alerts, but they are not foolproof. Phones can be silenced or set to Do Not Disturb mode. Batteries can die overnight. Service can be disrupted during storms, and some users disable Wireless Emergency Alerts without realizing it.

Experts strongly recommend having multiple ways to receive warnings, especially overnight. A NOAA Weather Radio with battery backup, along with properly configured mobile alerts, provides added layers of protection.

Myth 4: “You’ll hear it coming.”

Tornado sirens blared over Bloomington, Indiana, on the evening of Feb. 19 as a tornado-warned storm bore down on the city.

You might not hear it coming.

While tornadoes are sometimes compared to the sound of a freight train, that noise is not guaranteed. Nighttime tornadoes are often rain-wrapped, meaning heavy precipitation surrounds the circulation and can dampen sound. Wind, thunder, trees and even the structure of your own home can further muffle the noise.

It’s also important to remember that tornado sirens are designed to alert people who are outdoors. They are not intended to wake people inside homes.

Myth 5: “My home will protect me.”

The type of home you live in makes a significant difference.

Manufactured homes account for about 40 percent of tornado deaths in the United States, even though they represent only around 6 percent of the nation’s housing stock. These structures are more vulnerable to high winds, and the risk becomes even greater when tornadoes strike overnight while residents are asleep.

Having a plan to reach a sturdier shelter — such as a nearby site-built home or community shelter — can be life-saving for those who live in manufactured housing.

Myth 6: “Nighttime tornadoes impact fewer people.”

In reality, they can impact more.

Researchers who examined tornado paths alongside nighttime population data found that tornadoes striking after dark can expose up to about 13 percent more people compared to daytime storms. That’s largely because most people are at home at night, placing them directly in the path of storms that move through residential areas.

When you combine higher exposure with the challenges of darkness and sleeping residents, the risk becomes clear.

Nighttime tornadoes are the most dangerous (and the most misunderstood)

Forecasting and warning technology have improved dramatically over the years, but darkness itself remains a serious hazard. Reduced visibility, delayed reactions to warnings and vulnerable housing all contribute to the disproportionate danger of tornadoes that strike after sunset.

Before heading to bed during severe weather season, take a few simple steps. Check the latest forecast for your area. Make sure you have more than one way to receive alerts. And ensure your tornado safety plan works even while you are asleep.

When it comes to tornadoes, what you don’t see in the dark can hurt you.