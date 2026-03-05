Deadly tornadoes kill 8 as violent storms sweep Midwest, central US

Multiple tornadoes touched down in the Plains on Thursday and Friday, with at least two turning deadly in Oklahoma and Michigan. More severe thunderstorms are on the way, threatening lives and property.

Deadly tornadoes shredded buildings in Union City and Three Rivers, Michigan, on March 6, creating these catastrophic scenes.

Back-to-back days of severe weather across the central United States have claimed at least 8 lives and caused widespread damage from Texas to Michigan.

While damaging storms and tornadoes became more widespread on Friday, AccuWeather meteorologists warn the pattern may stay active into next week — with the potential for a multistate outbreak.

Severe storms produce deadly tornadoes in Michigan and Oklahoma

Severe thunderstorms turned deadly for a second consecutive day Friday evening, leaving at least 4 people dead in Lower Michigan and 2 others killed in Oklahoma. The latest round of destructive weather came as powerful storms and tornadoes tore across parts of the Midwest and southern Plains.

AccuWeather Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer was in Beggs, Oklahoma, where he captured video of a tornado tearing across the area.

A tornado struck the town of Beggs, Oklahoma, on the evening of March 6, causing huge power flashes that could be seen for miles around while knocking out electricity in the town.

The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 2 people were killed in Beggs during the severe weather outbreak. The tragedy followed another deadly tornado a day earlier that claimed the lives of a mother and daughter near Fairview, Oklahoma.

Farther north, a lone supercell thunderstorm developed in Indiana before intensifying as it tracked northeast into Lower Michigan, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Northern Indiana.

A tornado unleashed destruction as it tore through a commercial section of Three Rivers, Michigan, on March 6.

The storm produced tornado damage in parts of Cass, St. Joseph and Branch counties. One of the hardest-hit areas was along the north side of Union Lake in Union City, where numerous homes sustained significant damage and trees were sheared off. Several businesses in Three Rivers also suffered notable damage as debris was scattered across neighborhoods.

Local authorities confirmed 3 fatalities in Branch County and 1 fatality in Cass County. Additionally, 12 injuries were reported in Union City in Branch County, with several more injuries in the Edwardsburg area of Cass County. The NWS office in Northern Indiana is sending survey teams to Branch, St. Joseph and Cass counties to assess the damage and determine the strength and rating of the tornadoes.

2 dead after tornadoes tear through Oklahoma on Thursday

Seven tornadoes reportedly touched down across Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas Thursday afternoon into Thursday night, accompanied by hail nearly as large as tennis balls.

Two deaths were reported near Fairview, Oklahoma, after a mother and daughter were caught in a tornado while driving on U.S. Highway 60, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A mother and daughter were killed after a tornado hit their car in northern Oklahoma on March 5. AccuWeather’s Ariella Scalese has more.

Damage surveys are scheduled for Friday so officials can confirm where tornadoes occurred and rate them on the Enhanced Fujita scale.

Hailstorms hammer Texas to Indiana on Wednesday

Severe thunderstorms erupted across the central U.S. on Wednesday. The storms were not as widespread as what is expected later in the week, but they still packed a punch, with hail large enough to dent vehicles reported in multiple states.

Nearly 500 flights were delayed at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport as one hailstorm tracked near the city.

Flash flooding from heavy rain transformed Interstate 45 south of Dallas into a river on Wednesday night.

Multiple roads were flooded southwest of downtown Dallas early Wednesday night. Several homes were also under as much as 5 feet of water in Wills Point. Highway 80 and other roads were flooded, with multiple water rescues in Wills Point and Cedar Hill, where as much as 6.52 inches of rain was reported.

Lightning strikes behind a wall cloud in Cadoo, Oklahoma, on March 4, 2026. (Reed Timmer)

"We've got the first wall cloud of the year," Extreme Meteorologist Dr. Reed Timmer said while storm chasing in Caddo, Oklahoma, on Wednesday. "This is the first supercell storm in southeastern Oklahoma."

The storm did not produce a tornado, but it offered a preview of what could unfold later this week and into next week as the atmosphere becomes more favorable for intense thunderstorms.

Texas, Missouri declare state of emergency

Friday is shaping up to be one of the most dangerous severe weather days of 2026 so far, and officials are taking the threat seriously.

On Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of emergency, allowing the Texas Division of Emergency Management to assist local officials ahead of the expected storms.

"Texans are urged to remain weather-aware, regularly check road conditions and heed the guidance of state and local officials to ensure the safety of themselves and their loved ones," Abbott said in a statement. "The State of Texas will continue to closely monitor weather conditions to protect the well-being of communities across our state.”

On Friday, Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe also signed a state of emergency order due to the risk of destructive storms. “I urge all Missourians to pay attention to their local weather forecasts, follow official warnings, and have multiple ways to receive alerts – especially overnight," Kehoe said in a press release.

Meteorologist Tony Laubach breaks down his plan as chasers get ready for the first several days of severe thunderstorms for the spring of 2026.

In Kansas and Missouri, emergency managers canceled statewide severe weather drills due to the weather.

"The Drill will NOT be rescheduled, but we encourage you to look over and practice your tornado warning actions at your convenience," officials said.

Click here to read AccuWeather's breakdown of the severe weather threat across the U.S. into next week.