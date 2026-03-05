Flood threat to grow, expand as more storms track from Texas to Midwest

Repeated rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms will bring a growing risk of flash flooding from Texas to the Ohio Valley, with some rivers rising to moderate flood stage into next week.

Repeated rounds of rain are expected to inundate rivers and streams from Texas to the Mississippi Valley this weekend.

Rounds of heavy rain, some associated with severe thunderstorms, will focus along a swath from Texas to Ohio and southwestern Pennsylvania into next week. The highest risk to lives and property will be from rapid flash flooding in urban areas and along small streams. Some rivers may experience minor to moderate flooding in unprotected areas.

Several waves of drenching rain will track from southwest to northeast across this 1,500-mile corridor as storm systems ride along the boundary separating warm, moist air to the south from cooler, damp air to the north.

Because the heaviest rain will shift from day to day, widespread major-river flooding is less likely on the Mississippi, Ohio, Missouri and Red rivers.

Rain from Tuesday through Thursday totaled several inches across parts of the Ohio Valley. Some secondary rivers from southern Illinois to southern Indiana and Ohio will reach moderate flood stage into the weekend, with a few locations approaching major flood stage. Minor to moderate flooding is also expected along secondary rivers in Missouri.

The storm responsible for that heavy rain and flooding in the Ohio Valley will exit through New England on Friday with areas of rain, snow and ice.

A new storm is forecast to slice from Texas to the Great Lakes region from Friday to Saturday. Much of the rain and drenching downpours from thunderstorms will occur along the storm's slowly advancing cold front.

The storm’s steady movement should limit rainfall totals to 1–2 inches in most areas. However, that is still enough to trigger urban and flash flooding if much of the rain falls within a few hours. Some rivers in the Midwest and Northeast could rise several feet as runoff increases.

The front is forecast to slow and stall over parts of Texas and Louisiana this weekend, increasing the risk of locally heavy rain.

Rainfall along parts of the storm and trailing front will range from 1–4 inches, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 8 inches.

While a couple of inches spread over several days would not cause widespread flooding on its own, areas that receive 4–6 inches or more could face serious flash and urban flooding, along with significant rises on some secondary rivers. Recent rainfall in some communities will compound the risk.

AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the flood risk, including in the Texas Hill Country, where devastating flooding along the Guadalupe River last July claimed many lives. Extra caution is urged along area rivers and at low-water crossings, where water levels can rise suddenly.

Additional rain is forecast in the region from Tuesday to Wednesday of next week, potentially matching the totals expected from Friday through Sunday.

While these rounds of rain will help ease drought in parts of the region, more soil will become saturated. As runoff into streams and rivers increases, the risk of flash flooding and secondary river flooding will grow with each additional storm.

