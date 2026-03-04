Central US braces for days of severe weather, tornado threats; outbreak risk next week

A persistent clash of air masses will trigger near-daily severe storms from Texas to the Midwest, with hail, damaging winds and a tornado threat that could build into an outbreak next week.

Bernie Rayno breaks down where the severe weather risk will be highest.

Severe weather is expected on an almost daily basis across parts of the central United States through next week, with some locations at risk for high winds, large hail and even tornadoes on consecutive days. The threat could escalate to a potential outbreak next week.

The primary setup will involve a surge of warm, humid air from the Gulf colliding with cooler air arriving from the Pacific and southern Canada, along with strong winds high in the atmosphere. Storm systems and fronts moving through this corridor will serve as the focus for severe thunderstorms.

Many people, businesses, schools and municipalities may be out of practice preparing for and dealing with severe weather coming off the winter months. It is always good practice to review severe weather safety with family members, school staff and employees at the onset of the season.

The risk of severe weather through Wednesday night will extend from central Texas to southern Indiana and western Kentucky. While a couple of tornadoes cannot be ruled out, the main threats will be large hail and wind gusts of 60–70 mph in the strongest storms.

On Thursday, the severe weather threat will intensify and shift farther west. AccuWeather meteorologists have outlined a broad zone of concern from northwestern Texas to western Oklahoma and south-central Kansas.

Severe storms, including the risk of a few tornadoes, will extend from west-central Texas to southeastern South Dakota. The greatest threats will again be large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Friday could bring the week's biggest severe weather threats, with thunderstorms erupting from central Texas to southern Wisconsin and perhaps impacting some large population centers. The worst of the storms are likely to focus on an area from northern Texas to central Missouri.

AccuWeather’s moderate risk on Friday includes the metro areas of Dallas, Oklahoma City and Kansas City, Missouri. Severe storms could reach as far east as Chicago later Friday night.

Weekend severe weather risks

On Saturday, two main areas are expected to face a risk of severe weather.

One cluster of storms will extend from central Texas to western Tennessee and northwestern Alabama, with hail, damaging wind gusts and flash flooding as the main threats.

Hundreds of miles farther northeast, damaging thunderstorms are likely from the eastern Ohio Valley to the Allegheny Mountains of western and northern Pennsylvania and into western New York.

Similar to areas farther south, the main threats will be from hail, strong wind gusts and flash flooding.

On Sunday, locally drenching and strong storms may develop in parts of Virginia, the Carolinas and central Texas. On Monday, storms of similar intensity are likely from central Texas to Oklahoma and Arkansas. The primary concern on both days will be localized flash flooding.

Severe weather outbreak possible next week

Beginning Tuesday, the risk of severe weather will increase and could evolve into a significant outbreak, including tornadoes, through Wednesday night as a potent storm system moves across the region.

As the event draws closer, AccuWeather will provide further details on the magnitude and scope of the severe weather risks on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Much of the severe weather next week will occur along and ahead of a potent cold front.

