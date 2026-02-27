AccuWeather's 2026 Severe Weather Forecast: What Business Leaders Need to Know About Severe Weather Risk

AccuWeather Forecasts Predict an Active May Across the Plains — Is Your Business the Best Prepared With More Accurate Forecasts and Severe Weather Warnings Available?

Find out what areas of the United States are most at risk for severe weather and tornadoes this spring.

When tornadoes, damaging winds, and flooding rains threaten your facilities, your source of severe weather warnings is not a commodity; it is a matter of life, property, and business continuity. If you are not using AccuWeather, you may be putting the lives of your employees and customers at risk.

AccuWeather's proven Superior Accuracy™ delivers an average of 16 minutes of advance tornado warning notice, compared to only 8 minutes from the National Weather Service, which powers most other weather sources and apps.

This severe weather season, that difference matters more than ever.

2026 Severe Weather Forecast: What Businesses Need to Know

AccuWeather meteorologists expect a slower start to the severe weather season in March, followed by increasing tornado and storm risk in April, and a potentially active May, especially across the central Plains. Even if total tornado counts trend lower than last year, damaging wind events are forecast to remain widespread and disruptive to business operations.

The preliminary tornado count for 2025 stands at 1,559, following an extreme 2024 that produced 1,791 tornadoes. Nearly two-thirds of 2025 tornadoes occurred between March and May. March alone set a preliminary tornado count record. April delivered one of the most intense outbreak periods in recent memory. In June, the first EF5 tornado in a decade struck North Dakota.

The large-scale climate pattern is shifting quickly heading into 2026.

"La Niña is fading very fast," said Alexander Duffus, AccuWeather's long-range severe weather expert. "We expect neutral ENSO conditions by the time we get to the middle or late spring, and by the time we even get to summer, we're going to be entering El Niño conditions."

El Niño years typically bring tornado totals closer to historical averages, which is one reason AccuWeather expects fewer tornadoes overall in 2026 than in 2025. At the same time, Gulf water temperatures remain well above average, meaning moisture will be readily available once atmospheric conditions align.

This creates a transitional severe weather season. The total tornado count may be lower, but the setup still supports impactful outbreaks when the pattern aligns.

March 2026 Severe Weather Forecast: Slower Start, Focused Risk

AccuWeather projects 75 to 150 tornadoes in March 2026. Cooler, more stable air across the northern Plains, Great Lakes, and Northeast could limit widespread early-season severe weather activity, but that does not eliminate risk for businesses in vulnerable regions.

"It's going to be really dependent on the battle between that cool stable air on the northern side and the warm moist air mass that's coming from the Gulf early on in the season," Duffus explained.

The highest March tornado risk zones include the Mississippi Valley, Tennessee Valley, and parts of the Midwest.

April 2026 Severe Weather Forecast: Risk Expands North

As spring progresses, atmospheric instability increases and cooler air retreats. April is expected to bring more consistent upper-level energy, increasing tornado and severe storm potential across the Midwest, eastern Plains, and Ohio Valley.

Businesses in these regions should review severe weather response plans and ensure their tornado warning services are in place before the calendar turns to May.

May 2026 Severe Weather Forecast: The Most Active Month

May 2026 could be the most active month of the severe weather season.

"We're thinking that May can be an especially active period this season," Duffus said.

The severe weather focus is expected to shift toward traditional Tornado Alley states, including Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. Tornado outbreaks may become more concentrated across the central and eastern Plains. If upper-level dynamics strengthen beyond current projections, May storm totals could exceed forecasts, making advanced severe weather preparedness critical for businesses operating in these regions.

Wind Damage: A Growing Business Risk in 2026

AccuWeather expects fewer tornado and hail reports compared to 2025. However, damaging wind reports are projected to remain close to last year's elevated levels, posing a serious and often underestimated risk to business operations.

"A fast exit of La Niña fading away could bring a weaker upper-level jet stream pattern overall this spring," Duffus said. "That could result in fewer tornadoes, but more dominant storms with damaging wind reports."

For many organizations, severe wind events are as operationally disruptive as tornadoes. They affect broader geographic areas, strain power grids, and interrupt logistics, supply chains, and facilities. Effective severe weather risk management requires warnings that account for all hazards, not just tornadoes.

Proven Superior Accuracy: More Advance Notice When It Matters Most

Not all severe weather warning services are equal, and in a tornado, the difference of a few minutes can mean the difference between safety and tragedy.

AccuWeather provides an average of 16 minutes of advance tornado warning notice compared to only 8 minutes from the National Weather Service. During a severe weather event in the St. Louis area last May, AccuWeather provided 21 minutes of advance notice, compared to just 3 minutes from the NWS, giving businesses 18 additional minutes to move people to safety and protect assets. No other source provided that level of advance warning.

"All weather information is not the same," said Guy Pearson, Director of AccuWeather SkyGuard® Warning Services. "If you're not using AccuWeather, you're not using the best, most accurate forecasts, and will not make the right decision every time."

In numerous severe weather events, AccuWeather is the only source to issue a tornado warning for a client's specific location.

Reduce False Alarms and Unnecessary Shutdowns by Up to 77%

Government tornado warnings are issued by the county, not by your facility. That broad coverage triggers unnecessary shutdowns at sites that are never actually in the storm's path.

In a five-year analysis for a major national retailer with nearly 300 facilities, AccuWeather's tornado warnings not only provided more advance notice than any other source, but they also helped the client avoid more than 800 unnecessary shutdowns and saved over 400 hours of production time.

AccuWeather For Business reviewed tornado notifications gives organizations precise, site-specific forecasts and warnings, helping them determine whether an active county-level warning actually threatens their location. The result: fewer false alarms, fewer costly shutdowns, and greater confidence in every severe weather decision.

For manufacturing plants, hospitals, distribution centers, and event venues, that precision directly protects operational continuity. Shutting down unnecessarily can cost up to $100,000 per minute. AccuWeather's Superior Accuracy™ helps you act decisively when you must — and keep operating safely when you can.

AccuWeather For Business: Severe Weather Protection Built for Your Operations

AccuWeather's proven Superior Accuracy™ does not just keep your people safer, it reduces operational costs, eliminates unnecessary shutdowns, limits liability, protects your reputation, and supports smarter business continuity planning before, during, and after severe weather.

AccuWeather SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings, AccuWeather AssetReport™, and direct access to AccuWeather's expert meteorologists 24x7x365 provide the most accurate severe weather forecasts and warnings available, often with greater advance notice than any other source.

The 2026 tornado season is approaching. Before the first outbreak reaches your facilities, ensure your business is protected by the world's most accurate severe weather warning service.

