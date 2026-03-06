Severe storms to bring multiday, nighttime tornado risk in central US into the new week

Thunderstorms with powerful wind gusts, large hail and tornadoes, will shift over portions of the central United States into this weekend and return before the middle of next week.

Video from Texas and Oklahoma shows severe storms sweeping through the region.

A busy stretch of thunderstorms is setting up across the central United States into the middle of the new week, with a few rounds capable of significant severe weather. The risk will extend into the nighttime hours, which can be a particularly dangerous time for tornadoes.

Residents, visitors and motorists are urged to stay informed about the severe weather situation. As storms approach any airports, flight ground stops are likely to remain in place at departure and arrival locations until the danger has passed.

"One of the main ingredients for severe weather is wind outside of what thunderstorms produce," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. "We will have strong winds in the lower and middle parts of the atmosphere into Friday night, adding extra energy into the equation."

Storms to ease up from Sunday to Monday

While a few thunderstorms in parts of Texas, Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas will be locally heavy and gusty from Sunday to Monday, most storms should remain below severe intensity.

The main impact from storms during this period will be from downpours that can lead to flooding, especially in parts of Texas and Louisiana.

Severe weather risk to return Tuesday and Wednesday

More rounds of severe weather are anticipated for Tuesday and Wednesday of the new week. The severe weather threat is likely to extend well past dark and could include multiple tornadoes.

However, the extent and timing of the thunderstorms depend on the speed and strength of the storm that will be around the Southwest states and northwestern Mexico this weekend. The same storm will contribute to a Santa Ana wind event in Southern California this weekend.

If the storm is slower, the development of severe weather may be delayed or could be shifted farther west. If the storm is faster, severe weather may accelerate eastward.

The intensity of the storm system, combined with jet stream winds and a surge of warm, humid air from the Gulf, may be enough to unleash the first real outbreak of severe weather and tornadoes in portions of the South Central and Southeast states.

AccuWeather meteorologists tend to reserve the term "outbreak" to define the most potent severe weather events of the year, and this week is showing potential for such an event.

