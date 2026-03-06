Warm surge to overtake Northeast chill, may set records in eastern US

Warmer air will push out the Northeast chill as much of the eastern U.S. turns 15–25 degrees above average, with some communities from Florida to the Ohio Valley challenging record highs.

Bernie Rayno, AccuWeather meteorologist, reports a late-week cooldown reaching the Midwest and mid-Atlantic, with potential snow next weekend in the Appalachians and interior Northeast.

Warmer air will overtake the recent chill in the Northeast in the coming days, while parts of the Southeast get an early taste of summer. In some areas, temperatures will feel more like May and could challenge daily record highs.

Warmth will continue to build across the southeastern United States into next week, while the chill that has been gripping the Northeast, with areas of snow and ice into Friday morning, is on its way out.

The biggest surge of warmth through Saturday will extend northward from the Gulf Coast and southern Atlantic coast through the Ohio Valley and into parts of the Great Lakes and the central Appalachians.

Widespread high temperatures will run 15–25 degrees Fahrenheit above historical averages, reaching levels not felt since last autumn in many cases. Afternoon highs will reach the 60s, 70s and 80s. Some record highs will be challenged in the Midwest.

In the Northeast, a persistent wedge of cool, damp air will hold firm into Saturday, resisting the warmer air building to the west and south.

High temperatures in Boston and New York City are forecast to remain in the 40s on Saturday. Meanwhile, people farther south toward Washington, D.C., will encounter temperatures climbing into the 60s.

A front will bring showers and thunderstorms to parts of the Northeast on Saturday. Temperatures will climb 10 degrees or more above Saturday’s highs in New York City and Boston.

Much of Florida can expect considerable warmth into the first half of next week. On Sunday, multiple locations could challenge daily record highs.

On Monday, another surge of warmth will spread from the Midwest to the Atlantic coast. Some record highs dating back to the early 1900s may be matched or topped.

Widespread highs in the 60s and 70s are expected across the Northeast, with temperatures reaching the 70s in the Ohio Valley and the 80s in parts of Virginia on Monday and Tuesday.

In the Southeast, the southward-sagging front will do little to lower temperatures, despite bringing showers and thunderstorms to parts of the region on Sunday.

Widespread highs in the 80s await the region from Monday to Tuesday and even into Wednesday for areas from the eastern Gulf coast to the southern Atlantic Seaboard.

Many communities will experience a period of warmer conditions before colder weather potentially returns later in March.

