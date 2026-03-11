'Quicksand alert' issued at National Park Service site

The NPS warned hikers about quicksand in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, especially near shorelines and drainages where ground can look dry but give way.

Copied

A group walks close to the canyon wall to avoid possible quicksand in the middle of the canyon. (NPS)

An unusual “quicksand alert” has been issued at a popular outdoor destination in southern Utah.

The National Park Service (NPS) is warning hikers to be on the lookout for quicksand in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, especially near shorelines and in drainage areas.

"It can look dry and solid on top but may suddenly give way," the NPS said. "Watch for unstable, shifting, or unusually soft ground, and use caution when entering these areas."

Glen Canyon isn't the only place where quicksand is a real problem. Last year, a hiker was rescued after being stuck in quicksand for hours in Utah's Arches National Park.

A hiker at Arches National Park sent out an SOS on Dec. 7, 2025 after getting stuck in quicksand. Grand County Search and Rescue were able to free him from the freezing stream after several hours.

The landscape can offer clues about where quicksand may be present, including ground that looks wet or unusually smooth, soil that ripples or subtly vibrates when stepped near, and dry-looking surfaces that still feel soft or spongy.

If someone does get stuck, the NPS says staying calm and moving slowly is key. General, evidence-based steps include:

•Stay calm and avoid sudden movements

•Lean back to spread out body weight

•Slowly work legs upward one at a time

•Use slow, controlled movements to move toward firmer ground

•Call for assistance if escaping is difficult

The park’s warning applies broadly across Glen Canyon, and the NPS also points visitors to quicksand safety information for nearby areas such as Rainbow Bridge.