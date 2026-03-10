High winds to roar from Rockies to Northeast as clipper storm brings snow to northern tier

Potentially damaging winds will sweep from the Rockies to the Northeast as a fast-moving clipper storm spreads snow across the northern tier and heightens wildfire risk across parts of the Plains.

After a stretch of springlike warmth from the Great Lakes to the Northeast, a storm will spread snow across the Dakotas, northern Minnesota and northern New England Thursday into Friday, with heavier totals near the lakes Sunday into Sunday night.

Winter will make a comeback during the second half of the week as a fast-moving clipper storm unleashes gusty winds and areas of snow from Montana and Idaho to Michigan and New York. At the same time, parts of the central United States will face an elevated to high wildfire risk.

The clipper storm will follow an outbreak of severe weather over the Central and Eastern states that will mark an end to surging warmth and record-challenging high temperatures.

The storm will race eastward Thursday into Friday along the boundary separating cool air in the northern U.S. and much colder, Arctic air building in Canada.

Due to the storm’s intensity, a broad zone of strong wind gusts may topple trees, down power lines, trigger rollovers of high-profile vehicles and cause property damage.

On Thursday, powerful wind gusts of 60–80 mph, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 100 mph, are possible from northern Idaho and northwestern Montana to the Colorado Rockies. A much broader area of 40–60 mph gusts will extend eastward to Indiana, Ohio and southern Michigan.

"Gusty winds, dry air, parched vegetation, warmth and sunshine will combine to significantly raise the wildfire risk across a large part of the Plains and the eastern slopes of the Rockies," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckinghan said. "Rain and snow have been scarce in this region during the winter."

The fire risk will be especially high in areas where seasonal greenup has not yet occurred, including much of the Nebraska Panhandle and areas near Cheyenne, Wyoming.

As the potent clipper storm races eastward, the zone of gusty winds will shift across the Midwest and into parts of the Northeast Friday. A ribbon of wind gusts up to 60 mph, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph, will be possible along portions of interstates 70 and 80.

The greatest danger of strong crosswinds will be along north-south interstate highways, including interstates 55, 57, 65, 69, 75, 77 and 79.

North of the storm’s center, a 1,500-mile-long swath of accumulating snow will quickly spread eastward from Thursday afternoon into Friday night. Where the bulk of the snow falls at night to the start of Friday, many roads, sidewalks and parking lots will be slippery.

Many areas from North Dakota to northeastern New York and northern Maine will receive 1–3 inches of snow. The zone most likely to receive 6–12 inches will encompass much of northern Michigan.

"Snow across much of this swath will be prone to blowing and drifting due to the storm’s strong winds," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Matt Benz said. "Brief, periodic blizzard conditions may develop in some areas as a result. The area most likely to have a sustained true blizzard is over Michigan's Upper Peninsula."

