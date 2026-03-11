Storms in Washington to dump heavy rain, feet of snow; Early-season heat to bake California

Rounds of heavy rain and feet of mountain snow will soak the Northwest through the week, raising flooding concerns, while early-season heat sends temperatures soaring across California and the Southwest.

Ashfall from Kilauea’s March 10 eruption prompted the closure of parts of HI-11 on Hawaii’s Big Island. Local officials warned that the falling ash created hazardous road conditions.

A plume of Pacific moisture with embedded storms will bring multiple rounds of heavy rain and mountain snow to western Washington, northwestern Oregon and southern British Columbia through the end of the week. Farther south, summerlike warmth will surge across California and the Southwest.

Both rain and mountain snow to hinder travel

Periods of heavy rain may trigger flooding in urban and poor-drainage areas, as well as localized flash flooding along small streams. Slick roads and ponding on streets and highways along the Interstate 5 corridor could lead to travel delays.

Coastal Washington, northwestern Oregon and the lower western slopes of the northern Cascades can expect a general 4–8 inches of rain through Friday night. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ for this rainfall is 10 inches.

Snow levels will remain above the foothills, but heavy snow is forecast across the passes in the Washington Cascades.

Two to four feet of snow is likely at pass level along Interstate 90, Stevens Pass (U.S. Route 2) and Snoqualmie Pass, with higher totals across the surrounding high country.

A break in the storm train is expected this weekend.

Next week, the storm focus is likely to shift north into British Columbia, where many inches of rain may soak lower elevations while feet of snow pile up in the high country. Periods of rain and mountain snow may extend into northwestern Washington.

Early-season heat to grip California and the Southwest

Farther south, an extended stretch of dry, sunny and very warm weather will continue across much of California and the Southwest states in general.

The warmth will accelerate snowmelt in parts of the Sierra Nevada, the Siskiyous and the southern Oregon Cascades.

Record highs may be challenged in Los Angeles on Thursday and Friday, with temperatures near 90 F. Records could also be threatened in Las Vegas and Phoenix through the weekend.

Next week, Phoenix could hit the 100-degree mark as the heat intensifies. If the temperature in the city reaches the century mark before March 26, it would be the earliest 100-degree reading on record.

Spring water safety along area streams, beaches

Anyone considering swimming at Southern California beaches or wading in area streams should be aware of the dangers of cold water. Ocean temperatures are near their lowest levels of the year in the North Pacific, and inland streams are barely above freezing as snowmelt fuels runoff. Sudden immersion can trigger muscle cramps and cold-water shock, increasing the risk of drowning.

Some streams will be running high and fast enough to sweep people off their feet easily. Parents should be especially mindful of curious children playing at the edge of streams.

