Severe weather outbreak across 20+ states into midweek brings nighttime tornado danger

Hundreds of severe storms are expected from the Plains to the East Coast this week, with high-risk zones for tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail. A nighttime tornado threat puts Chicago, Dallas and other major cities at risk.

Severe thunderstorms with nearly all types of risks may be a danger across a large swath of the southern U.S. from March 10-11.

A major severe weather outbreak is expected to peak midweek, with hundreds of severe storm reports possible across nearly two dozen states from the Plains to the Appalachians and the Gulf Coast.

While fewer than three dozen severe weather incidents were recorded from Louisiana to Tennessee and Georgia Monday, they were just the start of an outbreak that will expand, shift, and continue through Wednesday and into Thursday evening before fading away.

Peak impacts are forecast going into Tuesday night, which includes severe weather and tornado potential for major metro areas including Chicago, Dallas, Oklahoma City, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Cleveland and Kansas City, Missouri.

“This setup has the potential to produce the most widespread and impactful severe weather outbreak so far this year,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis said.

“The overlap of strong winds aloft, abundant moisture from the Gulf and sharp temperature contrasts creates an environment supportive of tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail,” Travis added.

The severe weather risk will extend into the night in some communities, and there is the potential for a few tornadoes to be strong and on the ground for more than a few minutes.

A multiday severe weather outbreak last week claimed several lives Friday and produced one of the earliest strong tornadoes in decades in Michigan. In Oklahoma, after dark last Thursday, a mother and daughter were killed as they encountered a tornado on the road.

Residents, visitors, and people passing through the region from Texas to southeastern Nebraska, eastward to the zone from New York state to northern Florida, are strongly urged to take the severe weather seriously and closely monitor the situation, including during the nighttime hours.

Most impactful severe weather outbreak of the year so far to unfold midweek

AccuWeather meteorologists are highlighting a large area where at least some severe thunderstorms are expected through Tuesday night. This area stretches from Texas to Michigan and Ohio.

Within this zone are two high-risk areas where numerous severe thunderstorms are likely: one across portions of Illinois, Missouri and Iowa, and another over central Texas.

“This is the first time since August that AccuWeather has issued a high risk for severe weather. People in the threat zone should ensure storm shelters or designated safe rooms are ready, stocked with emergency supplies and able to accommodate all family members and pets in case a tornado warning is issued,” Travis explained.

“Radar simulations indicate storms capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes from Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night,” said AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno. “Some discrete cells within the severe weather zone suggest the potential for one to two dozen tornadoes Tuesday night alone.”

The severe weather and tornado threat into Tuesday night includes the major metro areas of Chicago; Dallas; Oklahoma City; St. Louis; Indianapolis; Cleveland; and Kansas City, Missouri.

Some communities hit by tornadoes last week are again in the threat zone. Storms may cross major highways, increasing travel risks. Because nighttime tornadoes can be difficult to see, closely monitoring weather alerts is essential.

Extensive severe weather zone to continue Wednesday

The severe weather threat zone from Wednesday to Wednesday night stretches from Texas and Louisiana to parts of New York and much of Pennsylvania.

For Wednesday, AccuWeather meteorologists have issued large moderate risk zones for damaging storms. These include the upper reaches of the Ohio Valley and a zone from middle Tennessee to northeastern Texas.

All severe weather modes will be possible Wednesday, including damaging winds, large hail, flash flooding, and several tornadoes. Major metro areas that may experience severe weather include Houston, San Antonio, Nashville, Pittsburgh, New Orleans, Atlanta and Columbus, Ohio.

Thursday's storms may still be locally dangerous, damaging

On Thursday, the severe weather risk will extend from the Mississippi, Alabama and Florida panhandles to the Interstate 95 corridor from northeastern Florida to Virginia, including parts of the Delmarva Peninsula.

The overall tornado threat may have diminished by Thursday, but thunderstorms are still likely to pack locally damaging wind gusts, hail and torrential downpours.

Motorists are urged to never drive across flooded roads, as the water may be rising rapidly or deeper than it appears and the road surface beneath may have been washed away.

Lightning is one of the most underestimated dangers in thunderstorms. In 2025, 20 people were killed by lightning in the United States, according to the National Weather Service. Dozens more are struck and survive annually, but many sustain serious injuries. Experts urge people to move indoors at the first rumble of thunder. Vehicles with hard tops and substantial buildings offer protection from lightning, but golf carts, picnic pavilions and canopies do not.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.