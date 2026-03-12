'Doomsday fish' rescued after washing ashore in Mexico

Two deep-sea oarfish were recently spotted along the coast in Cabo San Lucas, with beachgoers jumping into action to help the alien-looking creatures.

Beachgoers in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, couldn’t believe their eyes when two deep-sea oarfish appeared near the shoreline on Feb. 20. These mysterious creatures are rarely seen at the surface and are often nicknamed the “doomsday fish.”

Two large, otherworldly-looking fish recently washed ashore in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with beachgoers jumping into action to help them return to the ocean.

The fish were deep-sea oarfish, which can grow over 30 feet long and usually reside far below the ocean surface. It is not common to see them venture into shallow water or washed up along the coast, like the video that was recorded on Feb. 20.

"Y'all are awesome," one bystander said while five people helped the fish return to the water.

A massive oarfish, also known as a "doomsday fish" seen at Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Feb. 20, 2026. (Instagram/@monicaandco_)

Almost as shocking as its strange appearance is its nickname: the doomsday fish.

"These creatures are seen as being harbingers of bad news, particularly disasters or destruction. The legend is that if you see an oarfish, it is a warning sign from higher powers that disasters such as earthquakes are soon to occur," Ocean Conservancy explained on its website.

The lore is unclear if helping an oarfish brings good luck.

"While many legends may surround these creatures, it is unusual for humans to encounter oarfish," Ocean Conservancy said. "If one is spotted close to the surface, it typically indicates that the creature is sick, dying or at least disoriented."