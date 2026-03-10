Severe storms unleashed destructive tornadoes and damaging hail throughout Illinois on March 10, as seen in this snapshot of the evening across the state.

A major severe weather outbreak unfolded across the nation’s heartland Tuesday night and will continue through Wednesday night into the Midwest, Ohio Valley and South, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

Several tornadoes caused significant damage in Indiana, Illinois and Texas Tuesday night as the outbreak intensified. Huge hailstones, the size of grapefruit, were observed in the same areas.



AccuWeather meteorologists warn this could become the most widespread and impactful severe weather outbreak so far this year, with tornadoes, destructive wind gusts and large hail all possible as the system peaks midweek.

Follow our live updates below for the latest watches, warnings and on-the-ground impacts:

“This was an intense severe weather outbreak for early March, and the danger is not over yet,” AccuWeather meteorologist Buckingham said early Wednesday morning. A new tornado watch was issued for parts of Illinois, Indiana and Ohio at 7 a.m. CST Wednesday morning. The severe weather threat stretches from the Gulf Coast to upstate New York through late tonight. Storms will be capable of producing hail, damaging wind gusts and flooding downpours. The risk of tornadoes today is not as high as it was last night, but more tornadoes are possible, Buckingham said. “Everyone in the severe weather threat zone today should be prepared to act quickly if warnings are issued in your area," Buckingham added. "Make sure you have emergency supplies, your storm shelter or designated safe place is ready for use, and if possible, move vehicles under cover to prevent hail damage.”

First responders survey a destroyed Family Dollar store where two employees were trapped and later rescued uninjured after a tornado struck on March 10, 2026 in Lake Village, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Daybreak in Lake Village, Indiana, on Wednesday revealed the full scope of the destruction after a tornado tore through the community overnight, destroying multiple homes and businesses.



At least 2 people were killed, Lake Township Fire Department Public Information Officer Laurie Postma said during a Wednesday morning news conference.



The local Family Dollar was destroyed, and 2 employees who were trapped inside were later rescued.



The National Weather Service (NWS) Chicago office said one supercell was “responsible for a family of tornadoes (at least 4) across Livingston and Kankakee counties in Illinois, and Newton, Jasper, and Starke counties in northwestern Indiana” on Tuesday night.



NWS survey teams are expected to assess the damage Wednesday to determine the path and strength of the tornadoes.



A tornado watch remains in effect for parts of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio until 12 p.m. EDT.

It was a long night for residents of Texas, Illinois and Indiana as hail the size of grapefruit and multiple tornadoes pounded the regions. “There were nearly 200 filtered reports of severe weather spanning more than 2,500 miles from Texas to Michigan," Brandon Buckingham, AccuWeather Meteorologist, said. At least 10 tornadoes were spotted in Illinois, Indiana, and Texas." Tornadoes hit several communities in the dark, destroying homes and leaving cars mangled. Significant damage was reported from likely tornadoes in Kankakee, Illinois, and Lake Village, Indiana, where ABC7 says two people were killed. Winds gusted to 77 mph in Missouri and 74 mph in Texas. Cars in the western suburbs of Chicago were damaged by large hail. Hail was reported to be 6 inches in diameter in Kankakee, Illinois. A hailstone measuring 5.25 inches was documented by AccuWeather Meteorologist Tony Laubach in the same town. Both would beat the current record holder for Illinois, 4.75 inches, set in 2015.

Multiple homes were destroyed Tuesday night after the Newton County, Indiana, town of Lake Village took a “direct hit” from a tornado, according to the Newton County sheriff and fire chief. Newton County officials are asking people to stay away from the area as first responders work through the debris.

Firefighters respond to structural damage on the south side of Kankakee, Illinois, after a tornado was seen in the area on March 10, 2026. (Image: Tony Laubach/AccuWeather) Kankakee County officials have filed an emergency declaration with the state of Illinois after severe storms produced a tornado in the area. As of Tuesday night, no injuries or deaths had been reported from the twister. However, the severe weather threat continued into the night as storms moved through the region. Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said in a statement that the 911 dispatch center was overwhelmed with calls during the storm. “I want to remind area residents to check on their neighbors and loved ones but to avoid unnecessary travel,” Downey said. “Storm damage, debris and downed power lines/trees have created hazardous conditions on our roadways.”

The NWS Northern Indiana issued a rare tornado emergency in Knox for a particularly dangerous situation unfolding now as a tornado was spotted over Knox, moving east. If a tornado is spotted on the ground approaching a populated area, the NWS issues a tornado emergency. This type of weather warning means widespread damage and fatalities are expected with a strong and violent tornado. Anyone in this warning area should seek shelter immediately. Radar shows a tornado-warned storm moving toward Knox, Indiana on March 10, 2026. The NWS issued a tornado emergency for the area until 9 p.m. CT.

Chasing a #tornado warned supercell that just passed through Wyoming, Illinois! pic.twitter.com/pAP6DWkd38 — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerUSA) March 11, 2026 AccuWeather Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer is chasing a supercell passing through Wyoming, Illinois where a tornado warning is in place. Video taken by Timmer shows lightning flashing and hail coming down as this powerful storm moves northeast and sirens warning residents of the tornado threat. Power outages are spiking in Indiana and Illinois Tuesday night with more than 16,000 customers out by nightfall.

A large tornado seen on the ground in Kankakee County, Illinois on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. (Image credit: @oc_weather/X) A Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) tornado warning was issued by the NWS Chicago office for parts of Kankakee, Newton, Lake and Jasper counties until 8:15 p.m. CDT after a large and extremely dangerous tornado was spotted on the ground in Kankakee County. Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office officials said the twister was seen near the fairgrounds around 6:19 p.m. CDT. Deputies reported wires down throughout the county. About 7,000 were without power after the storm moved through, according to PowerOutage.com. AccuWeather Radar shows a tornado-producing storm moving through Kankakee County, Illinois on March 10, 2026.

An already damaging storm is tracking toward the Oklahoma City metro area where a tornado warning is now in place for the downtown area. “The risk of tornadoes is increasing as this storm tracks to the east,” NWS Norman wrote on X. “Be ready to take shelter quickly.” A dangerous thunderstorm located near Minco will track eastward toward the OKC metro area. The risk of tornadoes is increasing as this storm tracks to the east. Be ready to take shelter quickly. #okwx #OKC pic.twitter.com/ubzzhKZIuY — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) March 10, 2026 If a tornado is spotted on the ground approaching a populated area like OKC, the NWS could issue a rare tornado emergency. This type of weather warning means widespread damage and fatalities are expected with a strong and violent tornado. Under a tornado emergency, anyone in this warning area should seek shelter immediately.

Tony Laubach reports live from Campus, Illinois, showing impressively large hail that fell across the area on March 10. One of the strongest storms so far today tracked over Campus, Illinois, where AccuWeather storm chaser Tony Laubach measured hail as large as baseballs. Hail that size can shatter car windshields and damage roofs and siding. Earlier in the afternoon, the same storm also produced a brief tornado. “We’re talking tennis ball to baseball-size in diameter,” Laubach said holding up the massive hail. “This is just a sampling of what this storm produced.” Baseball-sized hail that fell in Campus, Illinois, on March 10, 2026. (AccuWeather/Tony Laubach) Another storm prompted a severe thunderstorm warning for the Chicago metro area, with the threat of “considerable damage” from large hail. A ground stop was issued at Chicago’s Midway airport as the storm approached. There were also reports of hail as large as 3 inches across near Darien, Illinois, located about 25 miles southwest of downtown Chicago

More severe thunderstorms are erupting across the central U.S., including multiple storms across Texas. A storm chaser reported that a tornado touched down at 5:15 p.m. CDT five miles east of Potosi, Texas, or about 18 miles southeast of Abilene, Texas. The storm also dropped baseball-sized hail (2.75 inches in diameter) south of Abilene. Another powerful, tornado-warned thunderstorm has tracked near Del Rio, Texas, just north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

The first tornado of the day likely touched down in Illinois late Tuesday afternoon as a severe thunderstorm erupted about 80 miles southeast of Chicago. “Tornado in progress northeast of Pontiac, Illinois,” Storm Chaser Aaron Jayjack said as he watched on from a safe distance. See the tornado in Jayjack’s footage below: This is the first of several tornado-warned storms that are predicted across the region into Tuesday night. Even where tornadoes do not occur, thunderstorms that develop in this part of the country will be capable of producing large hail, destructive winds, and lightning.

A view of the towering cumulus clouds in northern Illinois on Tuesday afternoon. (Reet Timmer) Extreme Meteorologist Dr. Reed Timmer is in northern Illinois where he is closely monitoring the development of the first thunderstorms. “You can start to see these towering cumulus begin to organize and bubble over top of my head right now,” he said on Tuesday afternoon near Bloomington, Illinois. “There is extreme instability along and to the south of this warm frontal zone across northern Illinois.” “This tornado event is about to begin,” Timmer added. Shortly after Timmer’s report, a tornado watch was issued and will be in effect through 11 p.m. CDT. The watch warns that “strong to intense tornadoes” are possible, along with hail larger than baseballs and damaging wind gusts. A tornado watch means that conditions are coming together for tornadoes to develop, while a tornado warning means that one is imminent or already underway, and that people should seek shelter immediately.

The threat of severe thunderstorms is escalating, with the first storms of the day developing in Texas. A tornado watch has been issued in Texas, including Kerrville, San Angelo and Abilene, as additional storms are expected to erupt and intensify through Tuesday evening. In addition to tornadoes, very large hail is likely, with some stones potentially approaching grapefruit size. Hail this large can shatter windows, damage roofs and vehicles, and seriously injure anyone caught outside during a storm.

The overall risk of being struck by lightning is already low, with odds of one and 15,300 of being hit in your lifetime (defined as 80 years), according to the National Weather Service (NWS). But there are proper safety precautions one can take to further protect themselves when lightning is a risk in their area. When thunder roars, get indoors, is a phase used to remind people the safest place during a thunderstorm is inside. If you can’t get indoors, here are some other precautions you could take to protect yourself during a thunderstorm: •Cars are better than nothing: While being in an enclosed car is not as safe as being inside a building, it is safer than staying outside.

•Stay low: It’s best to get as low to the ground as possible; you do not want to be the tallest thing around during a thunderstorm.

•Avoid bodies of water: Water is an excellent conductor of electricity, meaning it can travel far.

•Tents and pavilions are not good options: Many tents and pavilions have metallic or at least frames made of other conductive materials. They are just as risky to stand under as a lone, tall tree.

•Don’t dawdle: While lightning can occasionally strike farther away, it typically strikes within a 10-mile radius around the storm. If you can hear thunder, then it’s time to get inside.

•Always check the forecast before heading outside: If you know you’re going to be outside for an extended period of time, far from any nearby buildings or your car, check your local forecast before you leave the house for the day.

The atmosphere is primed to unleash destructive thunderstorms and tornadoes Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night, and storm chasers are gearing up for it. "We're expecting a busy day of severe weather here across northern Illinois and northern Indiana," AccuWeather meteorologist and storm chaser Tony Laubach said. Laubach is planning to intercept storms that develop near a warm front across the region, where some of the strongest storms are expected. Watch Laubach's full report: AccuWeather’s Tony Laubach reports from Davenport, Iowa, north of a warm front that is expected to bring severe weather to the region on March 10.

Power outages can occur as a result of severe weather, making preparation for the storms a vital part of severe weather outbreaks. It could take hours, days or even weeks for power to be restored after a severe weather event. A general rule of thumb is that a family should have enough supplies to last at least 72 hours after a power outage, including non-perishable food and bottled water. Make sure to keep extra batteries for flashlights and emergency radios. One of the easiest ways to receive severe weather alerts, such as tornado warnings, is by having the free AccuWeather App on your smartphone. Experts encourage people in the path of severe weather to have their phones fully charged before thunderstorms approach, and to have backup battery chargers at the ready in case the power goes out for an extended period of time.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski explains the risk for severe thunderstorms through Tuesday night for a large area stretching from Texas to Michigan and Ohio.



“Within this zone are two high-risk areas where numerous severe thunderstorms are likely: one across portions of Illinois, Missouri and Iowa, and another over central Texas,” Sosnowski said.



This marks the first time since August that AccuWeather has issued a high risk, level 3 out of 4, for severe weather.



In the South, thunderstorms will develop in the early afternoon and increase through the evening with severe weather possible from 2 p.m. on, according to the National Weather Service in Dallas.



Across the Midwest, storms will ramp up around 4 p.m. CDT, continuing into the night.



For the highlighted high-risk areas, all forms of severe weather are on the table, including damaging hail over 2 inches, winds up to 70 mph and tornadoes on the ground.