High winds to roar from Midwest to Northeast as clipper storm brings snow to northern tier

Potentially damaging winds will sweep from the Midwest to the Northeast as a fast-moving clipper storm spreads snow across the northern tier and heightens wildfire risk across parts of the Plains.

Copied

AccuWeather’s Bernie Rayno warns of severe weather continuing this weekend for the Midwest from the risk of hail, high winds and flash flooding to extreme cold and snow for the North Central states.

Winter will make a comeback during the second half of the week as a fast-moving clipper storm unleashes gusty winds and areas of snow from the Midwest to the interior Northeast. At the same time, parts of the central United States will face an elevated to high wildfire risk.

The clipper storm is following an outbreak of severe weather over the Central and Eastern states that has marked an end to surging warmth and record-challenging high temperatures.

The storm will race eastward into Friday along the boundary separating cool air in the northern U.S. and much colder, Arctic air building in Canada.

Due to the storm’s intensity, a broad zone of strong wind gusts may topple trees, down power lines, trigger rollovers of high-profile vehicles and cause property damage. A high fire threat will also continue into Friday.

"Gusty winds, dry air, parched vegetation, warmth and sunshine will combine to significantly raise the wildfire risk across a large part of the Plains and the eastern slopes of the Rockies," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said. "Rain and snow have been scarce in this region during the winter."

The fire risk will be especially high in areas where seasonal greenup has not yet occurred, including much of the Nebraska Panhandle and areas near Cheyenne, Wyoming.

As the potent clipper storm races eastward, the zone of gusty winds will shift across the Midwest and into parts of the Northeast Friday. A large area of wind gusts of 50-60 mph, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph, will be possible along portions of interstates 70, 80 and 90.

The greatest danger of strong crosswinds will be along north-south interstate highways, including interstates 55, 57, 65, 69, 75, 77 and 79.

Power outages are likely as large tree limbs break or whole trees come crashing down. Be sure to keep cell phones charged. A portable generator may be needed for more lengthy outages.

North of the storm’s center, a 1,500-mile-long swath of accumulating snow will quickly spread eastward into Friday night. Where the bulk of the snow falls at night to the start of Friday, many roads, sidewalks and parking lots will be slippery.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Many areas from North Dakota to northeastern New York and northern Maine will receive 1-3 inches of snow. The zone most likely to receive 6-12 inches will encompass much of northern Michigan.

"Snow across much of this swath will be prone to blowing and drifting due to the storm’s strong winds," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Matt Benz said. "Brief, periodic blizzard conditions may develop in some areas as a result. The area most likely to have a sustained true blizzard is over Michigan's Upper Peninsula."

An even stronger storm with potentially heavier snow will affect the Great Lakes region later this weekend. That upcoming storm will bring a blast of Arctic air from the Midwest to the Northeast during the first part of next week.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.